Disney World Is Making a Major Change to Its Popular Genie+ System — Here's What to Know Resort guests can now book a ride up to a week in advance among other changes.

By Emily Rella

Key Takeaways

  • Disney is changing Genie+ to Lightning Lane Multi Pass at Disney World in Orlando.
  • Guests will be able to reserve rides ahead of time.
  • Here's a look at the new Disney World changes.

Disney parkgoers have reveled in using the Genie+ service, which offers guests the chance to reserve a spot at the front of the line of their favorite ride to beat the wait times and the crowds at the Happiest Place on Earth.

But now, there's a new adjustment to the system.

On Tuesday, Disney announced Genie+ will now be called Lightning Lane Multi-Pass, which gives parkgoers a chance to purchase Lightning Lane passes up to a week in advance for their favorite attractions while also adding the option of a Multi-Pass, allowing parkgoers to book up to three attractions in advance at a time.

"Lightning Lane Multi Pass will replace Disney Genie+ service, and Lightning Lane Single Pass will replace individual 'à la carte' Lightning Lane entry," Disney clarified on its website. "Starting July 24, you can purchase Lightning Lane passes and make selections days in advance of your arrival—which gives you more time to plan your visit!"

Guests staying at Disney World resort hotels can book times up to a week in advance, while regular visitors can book three days in advance. The new change to the system will go into effect on July 24.

Disney did not yet announce how much the new Lightning Lane Single Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass features would cost, but it's noted that the Genie+ services cost an extra $15 per Disney World Guest.

Guests who wish to book Lightning Lanes on the day of are still permitted to do so.

The Walt Disney Co. was up over 15% year over year as of Wednesday afternoon.
