Disneyland Cut Down the Beloved (but Dying)Trees Around the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride and Sold Them Off As Merch

Disney will also be donating $25,000 to TreePeople, a charitable initiative that aids in planting and caring for trees throughout Southern California.

For diehard Disney fans, getting to immerse yourself in as much of the magical world as possible is a dream come true.

Jeff Gritchen/Orange County Register via Getty Images
And that includes buying Disney merch that comes directly from historical pieces of the park itself.

When trees had to be removed around the famed Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride in Disneyland, California, Disney decided to turn the bark into special edition collector's items that fans were able to purchase during Disney's annual fan club convention, D23.

One tree trunk was made into a timeline of the classic ride, with the tree rings representing different years and milestones that the ride has incurred during its operating time. There were 45 of these created in total.

The second keepsake is a classic-looking plague using the wood from the trees that includes signage and thematic elements from the ride. Four of these were made.

The items were sold on Sunday, September 11 through the Disneyland Resort galleries at the D23 expo, a convention that draws in thousands of fans each year to California.

Pirates of the Caribbean originally opened in the park in 1967. It was the inspiration and jump-off point for the beloved movie series of the same name starring Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom.

