Disneyland Cut Down the Beloved (but Dying)Trees Around the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride and Sold Them Off As Merch
Disney will also be donating $25,000 to TreePeople, a charitable initiative that aids in planting and caring for trees throughout Southern California.
For diehard Disney fans, getting to immerse yourself in as much of the magical world as possible is a dream come true.
And that includes buying Disney merch that comes directly from historical pieces of the park itself.
When trees had to be removed around the famed Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride in Disneyland, California, Disney decided to turn the bark into special edition collector's items that fans were able to purchase during Disney's annual fan club convention, D23.
Credit: Disney
One tree trunk was made into a timeline of the classic ride, with the tree rings representing different years and milestones that the ride has incurred during its operating time. There were 45 of these created in total.
The second keepsake is a classic-looking plague using the wood from the trees that includes signage and thematic elements from the ride. Four of these were made.
Credit: Disney
The items were sold on Sunday, September 11 through the Disneyland Resort galleries at the D23 expo, a convention that draws in thousands of fans each year to California.
Disney will also be donating $25,000 to TreePeople, a charitable initiative that aids in planting and caring for trees throughout Southern California.
Pirates of the Caribbean originally opened in the park in 1967. It was the inspiration and jump-off point for the beloved movie series of the same name starring Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
The Day After 9/11, This Family-Owned Jam Company Lost All of Its Airline Business. But One Son's Strategic Rebrand Has Brought Lasting Success.
-
The Art of Active Listening Requires Leaving Your Ego Behind
-
Using This Color in Your Facebook Ads Could Increase Your Click-Through Rate
-
Almost 3 Decades Ago, I Wrote Myself a Check for $1 Million, When I Had Nothing. Here's Why.
-
This Entrepreneur's Wellness Tech Platform Was Inspired By His Grandma's Garden
-
Here Are the 7 Traits You Need to Get Rich in the Restaurant Industry
-
Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Estate Comes With an Indoor Water Park and Two 'Car Barns'