'Are These Big 12 Refs?': Dr Pepper College Football Halftime Giveaway Goes Wrong After Counting Error The Internet served as the ultimate instant replay during the Dr. Pepper Halftime Tuition Giveaway on Saturday as the refs appeared to blow the call.

By Emily Rella

The University of Texas Longhorns emerged victorious over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 on Saturday for the Big 12 Championship.

And although the game was exciting, it was a counting error during the halftime competition that generated all the buzz.

The Dr. Pepper Halftime Tuition Giveaway, a longstanding tradition, pits two college students against one another in an attempt to see which student can sink the most footballs into a bin. The winner gets $100,000 for tuition.

During Saturday's game, University of Pennsylvania freshman Ryan Georgian and Gavin White, a junior at The Ohio State University, went into a dramatic "double overtime" with Georgian eventually winning the contest.

However, eagle-eyed fans on social media quickly pointed out that there had been a counting error by the referees, and that Georgian had only earned five points in the first round (not six), and that the game should have never gone into an overtime situation with White winning off the bat.

"This needs to be investigated by the proper authorities," one fan wrote.

"It's rigged," another said.

The hashtag #JusticeForGavin even began trending on X, with some fans saying they would no longer be consuming the soft drink until the mistake was fixed.

Dr Pepper acknowledged the error on social media and for the first time in history, awarded both students free tuition.

"In a dramatic double OT Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during the Big 12 Conference championship game, an on-field technical error resulted in an inaccurate accounting of the double tie break," the company said. "As such, Dr Pepper will recognize both finalists as grand prize winners with both receiving the 100k award in tuition."

The company did not clarify who was responsible for the mistake.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

His 'Mesmerizing' Wintry Product Can Cost Up to $500,000 and Is Used By the Kardashians and Disneyland — But It All Started on Accident

MagicSnow founder Adam Williams had a Christmas-themed show in mind — but a billionaire's attachment to one particular detail would turn it into something much bigger.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

They Barely Had Enough Money to Set Up One Van. Now This Cleaning Company Is a Five-Star Operation With a Loyal Customer Base. Here's Their Secret to Growth.

Bronco Pro Kleen made Entrepreneur magazine and Yelp's America's "Favorite Mom and Pop Shops" list. Hear from the company on how it maintains a high level of service for Denver locals that continuously earns them 5-star reviews.

By Emily Washcovick
Living

Shop at Costco for a Year for $60

Here's a great way to save money on office supplies and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

Want to Make Money As a Writer? Here's How to Write Things People Really Want to Read

These were the strategies I used to build a healthy newsletter business.

By Nathan Baschez
By Amanda Breen
Career

How Stay-at-Home Moms Can Reignite Their Career and Re-enter the Workforce

A returnship is for anyone that took a career break, but this arrangement can be particularly beneficial for busy moms who have taken time off to raise their children and are now ready to jump back into their careers.

By Lesley Pyle