The Internet served as the ultimate instant replay during the Dr. Pepper Halftime Tuition Giveaway on Saturday as the refs appeared to blow the call.

The University of Texas Longhorns emerged victorious over the Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 on Saturday for the Big 12 Championship.

And although the game was exciting, it was a counting error during the halftime competition that generated all the buzz.

The Dr. Pepper Halftime Tuition Giveaway, a longstanding tradition, pits two college students against one another in an attempt to see which student can sink the most footballs into a bin. The winner gets $100,000 for tuition.

During Saturday's game, University of Pennsylvania freshman Ryan Georgian and Gavin White, a junior at The Ohio State University, went into a dramatic "double overtime" with Georgian eventually winning the contest.

However, eagle-eyed fans on social media quickly pointed out that there had been a counting error by the referees, and that Georgian had only earned five points in the first round (not six), and that the game should have never gone into an overtime situation with White winning off the bat.

Are these Big 12 refs? The Dr. Pepper Halftime toss - watch the guy on the left get credit for 6 after only nailing 5. pic.twitter.com/fYwUoElxOv — Marc Istook (@MarcIstook) December 2, 2023

The Dr. Pepper halftime has provided the only drama of the Big 12 championship so far. pic.twitter.com/ARkr16EO4y — Longhorn Republic (@LonghornPod) December 2, 2023

"This needs to be investigated by the proper authorities," one fan wrote.

"It's rigged," another said.

The hashtag #JusticeForGavin even began trending on X, with some fans saying they would no longer be consuming the soft drink until the mistake was fixed.

a Dr. Pepper can will not touch my lips until the outcome of the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway is corrected #JusticeForGavin pic.twitter.com/1uC1aT7WUJ — Longhorn Lads (@LonghornLads) December 2, 2023

#justiceforgavin Gavin got totally robbed. He made two more throws than Ryan in the first overtime. Make it right!! https://t.co/z1Jxilx0aF — Greg Marchant (@GregMarchant14) December 2, 2023

Gavin absolutely screwed. You had one job @drpepper #JusticeForGavin — Drew Fuiten (@drew_fuiten) December 2, 2023

Dr Pepper acknowledged the error on social media and for the first time in history, awarded both students free tuition.

"In a dramatic double OT Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during the Big 12 Conference championship game, an on-field technical error resulted in an inaccurate accounting of the double tie break," the company said. "As such, Dr Pepper will recognize both finalists as grand prize winners with both receiving the 100k award in tuition."

The company did not clarify who was responsible for the mistake.