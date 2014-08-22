Drone Freaks Out Airline Pilot, Sparks Cry for Regulation Drones are becoming more prevalent and dangerous than ever as regulatory talks by the FAA seemingly stall.

By Geoff Weiss

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can get a ticket for driving too fast. Or for jaywalking. But for flying your privately-owned drone too high or into restricted airspace? Nope. Not yet, anyway.

A private drone soaring within Los Angeles International Airport air space has local officials echoing a long-unanswered cry: that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issue clear and comprehensive operating rules regarding civilian use of the ubiquitous devices.

On August 4, a Canadian jetliner spotted a drone hovering at 4,000 feet, roughly 10 miles east of LAX, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The FAA states that small unmanned aircraft cannot fly higher than 400 feet. Moreover, the drone was located within LAX's Class B airspace -- access to which requires a transponder and two-way communication capabilities, according to the Times.

Related: Forget Drones. 'RoboBees' and 'RoBirds' Take Flight.

However, FAA regulations only apply to the commercial use of drones -- and thus flights by private citizens are as yet unpunishable.

The LAX incident follows a similar legal stir in New York last month whereby two hobbyists were charged with criminal endangerment for flying their drones next to an NYPD helicopter. Though drones can only legally be used in New York City parks, the devices are becoming harder to regulate as they grow in prevalence and become more technologically advanced, according to The New York Post.

And last March, a drone came within 200 feet of a commercial flight as it approached New York City's John F. Kennedy airport, sparking an investigation by the FBI.

Though officials continue to demand stricter regulations, the FAA will likely miss its long-anticipated September 2015 deadline to decry drone laws. This is "due to unresolved technological, regulatory and privacy issues," according to a recent report by the Department of Transportation's Inspector General.

Related: Amazon Asks FAA Permission to Test Drones
Geoff Weiss

Former Staff Writer

Geoff Weiss is a former staff writer at Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Buying / Investing in Business

This Startup Built the Future of Fast Food – Now It's Scaling Nationwide

Miso Robotics has officially entered the commercial era, and investors have a new window to join before scale takes off.

By StackCommerce
Growing a Business

If You Don't Know These 6 Industry-Backed Secrets, You're Probably Losing Customers Every Day

What builds true customer loyalty? We asked six leaders to share what made the most difference in their businesses.

Devices

Hurry and Get This $440 MacBook Pro Before It's Gone

Upgrade your office tech without changing your budget.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Personal Finance

Retirees Will Likely Outlive Their Savings in 5 States, Falling Short By Up to $448,000. Here's Where They Have Better Odds.

Seniors in states with high projected incomes and moderate expenses may enjoy more security in retirement.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

The 'Godfather of AI' Says Artificial Intelligence Needs Programming With 'Maternal Instincts' or Humans Could End Up Being 'Controlled'

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI," gave the keynote address at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

By Sherin Shibu