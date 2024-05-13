📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

The Dublin 'Portal' to New York City Has Been Mysteriously Turned off Due to a 'Glitch' The installation with opposing portals in NYC and Dublin, Ireland, was unveiled on May 8.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

If you've ever caught yourself in a daydream, wondering what was going on at the very same moment somewhere else in the world, a new art installation makes the dream a reality.

On May 8, a pair of portals were installed; one in Manhattan's Flatiron neighborhood in New York City, and a second in Dublin, Ireland. Viewers can look into the large circular screen and see a real-time stream of the opposite city.

Related: Elon Musk Frantically Emails Employees to 'Fix' Livestream: Report

"Conceived as a testament to the power of art to transcend physical barriers, The Portal forms an unprecedented visual bridge between these two iconic cities," The Flatiron Nomad Partnership said in a release. "Each sculpture features a 24/7 visual livestream from the Portal in the other city, allowing real-time interaction between New Yorkers, Dubliners, and visitors to these two global destinations. "

In NYC, the portal is placed next to the picturesque Flatiron building at Flatiron South Public Plaza at the intersection of Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd St. In Dublin, the portal faces O'Connell Street, Dublin's major Main Street with views of the GPO building and the Spire.

The portal was set to run through the fall but was shut down on Monday afternoon in Dublin due to a technical glitch, according to a spokesperson, though many on social media believe the real reason is due to a series of insensitive and disturbing images shown between the two countries.

"There was a brief interruption of the livestream between the Dublin and New York City Portals this morning, due to a technical glitch in the software," a spokesperson told the Irish Mirror. "Our technical team is looking into the cause to improve the stability of the livestream moving forward. The nature of the project, providing a 24/7 livestream, is such that sometimes interruptions will occur due to technical glitches, maintenance or simple software updates."

Related: Netflix Slammed For 'Love Is Blind' Livestream Failure

Later this month, the portals are scheduled to present a program of cultural performances that each country can experience at the same time.

The project is being run in partnership with the Simons Foundation, NYC DOT Art, Dublin City Council, and the EU Capital of Smart Tourism.

As of late Monday afternoon, Dublin's portal appeared to still be turned off.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Tesla Is Reportedly Rehiring Some Laid Off Supercharger Employees, Executives

The news follows the mass layoff of the 500-person Supercharger team last month.

By Emily Rella
Business News

OpenAI's Launches New AI Chatbot, GPT-4o, Which Sounds Almost Like a Friend Would

OpenAI announced a new, free AI model on Monday that will be widely available.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Their 'Magic Internet Money' Side Hustle Just Hit $1 Billion in Sales: 'We'd Empty 6 Figures of Cash Onto the Counter. The Bank Teller's Expressions Were Priceless.'

Inspired by the concept of decentralized money, Neil Bergquist and Michael Smyer came up with a lucrative idea they believed "would nearly run" itself.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

The Gen Z Takeover — How to Empower the Next Generation of Leaders

The four Es that are mediating the Gen Z takeover.

By DeAnna Spoerl
Business News

Melinda French Gates Resigns as Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

French Gates announced her resignation on social media on Monday.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.