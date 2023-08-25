'This Can't Be Real': Elderly Man Moved to Tears After Being Made an Honorary Flight Attendant in Emotional Video The man was in for a treat when he boarded his first-ever Southwest Airlines flight.

By Emily Rella

It's never too late to pursue your dream career — even 30,000 miles up in the air.

An elderly man, whose age has not been identified, named Harvey has won over the Internet in a viral TikTok that documented his first-ever Southwest Airlines flight.

In the clip, which has garnered over 1.4 million views, the airline explains to viewers that the man told the crew upon the departure that it was his dream to be a flight attendant, but he never made it happen during his younger years.

Halfway through the flight, Harvey was called to the front of the plane for a special announcement.

@southwestair You're going to want to watch this video until the end, trust us?❤️?? #feelgood #goodnews #heart #flightattendant #traveltok #dreamscometrue ♬ New Abundance - Omar Enfedaque

"If we can have your attention for just a brief moment in celebration of Harvey's honorary flight today we are going to make him an honorary flight attendant," the flight attendant told passengers over the intercom.

He was given an honorary set of wings (a pin that flight attendants receive once they pass through training) before he took over the intercom himself to riff with passengers.

Related: Man Emotionally Reunites With Luggage After Southwest Disaster

"Okay listen up, things are gonna change around here," Harvey joked. "We're gonna have free drinks for everyone, we're gonna have hot meals, we're gonna have free baggage for everyone."

Southwest, of course, noted that this wasn't true.

"This can't be real," Harvey gleamed as he returned to his seat, taking in the experience.

Hundreds of viewers took to the comment section to gush over Harvey, including his granddaughter.

"This is my grandpa!! He was in tears, he was so moved and so happy that he got this once-in-a-lifetime experience," she gushed.

Related: Delta Flight Attendant Goes Viral Helping Nervous Passenger

"Booking a trip with [Southwest] just for this wonderful gesture," another said. "This was absolutely amazing to watch."

It's unknown where Harvey was flying to or from on the flight.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

We Have a A Predicament: Productivity Is At An All-Time Low — And It's Because We're Failing Employees In 2 Ways.

Labor productivity growth at a historically low rate — and this phenomenon isn't localized to the U.S. The U.K. and Canada have seen the weakest annual growth since 2013, and Australia has witnessed its "biggest fall in labor productivity on record." Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Branding

How to Transform Your Business through Social Media Branding in 2023

Social media branding blends platforms' expansive reach with the potent influence of finely crafted brand messages. This dynamic duo becomes the bedrock of highly effective marketing campaigns, fueling amplified brand awareness, trust and audience engagement.

By Jessica Wong
Business News

Popular U.S. Airline to Pay Millions in Class Action Over 'Gotcha' Bag Fees — Find Out If You Qualify for Cash

The deal was disclosed late Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

AI-Driven Decision Making: The New Frontier in Business Finance

Join us for this free webinar to learn how AI and automation are powering the future for CFOs and other financial leaders.

By Entrepreneur Events
Growing a Business

Want a Company That Lasts Forever? This Simple Business Strategy is the Secret to Longevity

A company built to last won't look at mistakes as breaking points — when something isn't working, its an opportunity to pivot.

By Stephen Bittel
Business News

'I Was Doing My Job': Security Guard Fired After Videos of Him Singing at Taylor Swift Concert Go Viral

Calvin Denker was employed by Best Crowd Management as a security guard for the Eras Tour in Minneapolis.

By Emily Rella