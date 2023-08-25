The man was in for a treat when he boarded his first-ever Southwest Airlines flight.

It's never too late to pursue your dream career — even 30,000 miles up in the air.

An elderly man, whose age has not been identified, named Harvey has won over the Internet in a viral TikTok that documented his first-ever Southwest Airlines flight.

In the clip, which has garnered over 1.4 million views, the airline explains to viewers that the man told the crew upon the departure that it was his dream to be a flight attendant, but he never made it happen during his younger years.

Halfway through the flight, Harvey was called to the front of the plane for a special announcement.

"If we can have your attention for just a brief moment in celebration of Harvey's honorary flight today we are going to make him an honorary flight attendant," the flight attendant told passengers over the intercom.

He was given an honorary set of wings (a pin that flight attendants receive once they pass through training) before he took over the intercom himself to riff with passengers.

Related: Man Emotionally Reunites With Luggage After Southwest Disaster

"Okay listen up, things are gonna change around here," Harvey joked. "We're gonna have free drinks for everyone, we're gonna have hot meals, we're gonna have free baggage for everyone."

Southwest, of course, noted that this wasn't true.

"This can't be real," Harvey gleamed as he returned to his seat, taking in the experience.

Hundreds of viewers took to the comment section to gush over Harvey, including his granddaughter.

"This is my grandpa!! He was in tears, he was so moved and so happy that he got this once-in-a-lifetime experience," she gushed.

Related: Delta Flight Attendant Goes Viral Helping Nervous Passenger

"Booking a trip with [Southwest] just for this wonderful gesture," another said. "This was absolutely amazing to watch."

It's unknown where Harvey was flying to or from on the flight.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.