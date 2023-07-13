The billionaire businessman warned against the rapid development of AI just months ago.

Twitter might be unraveling in the face of Threads' rapidly growing user base, but its billionaire owner Elon Musk already has his sights set on another project.

Musk announced on Wednesday the creation of the new company xAI, which centers on artificial intelligence, CNN Business reported.

The company will be led by Musk and "work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies" to "understand the true nature of the universe," per xAI's website. The website also currently features a staff that appears to be made up of a dozen men.

Musk's latest venture stands in direct opposition to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which Musk was an early supporter of before the company prevented its bot from unleashing biased or sexist responses, according to CNN.

ChatGPT generated responses ranging from "nonsensical, factually incorrect" to "sexist, racist or otherwise offensive," and OpenAI said it was working to curb those biases and would give users the option to customize behavior, CBS News reported in March.

Musk has tweeted about the danger of "woke" AI. "We're going to start something which I call TruthGPT," he told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in April, per CNN. He also called it a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that "cares about understanding the universe."

Just months ago, Musk cautioned against rapid, "out-of-control" AI development, which he said could lead to "civilization destruction," per CNN.