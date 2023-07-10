The seasonal position will pay $18 to $48 per hour.

Opting in to drive a Tesla could actually pay off — literally.

This summer, Tesla is hiring people to drive its cars around this summer in an effort to record and analyze data about its vehicles.

The "seasonal vehicle operator" position ranges from $18 to $48 and is set to last for three months, with daytime and nighttime shifts available.

As of Monday afternoon, over 2,700 people had applied for the position.

"The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles performance," the listing reads. "This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment. Day/night shift positions available."

Obligations will range from analyzing and reporting on data, writing drive reports, checking for safety, and providing feedback to Tesla about findings.

Even though the position is temporary and at-will, full-time benefits are still offered including 401K contributions and health insurance.

The move is an interesting play for Tesla, which had mass layoffs throughout the course of 2023 so far, most recently with battery production workers at its Shanghai gigafactory.

Tesla is known to pay its employees quite handsomely, with a recent report showing that only five of 184 new hires were given a salary less than six figures.

CEO Elon Musk does not take home a salary or cash bonus.