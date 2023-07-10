Tesla Will Pay You To Drive Its Cars This Summer The seasonal position will pay $18 to $48 per hour.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Model X suv by Tesla Motors parked on a side street in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco, California.

Opting in to drive a Tesla could actually pay off — literally.

This summer, Tesla is hiring people to drive its cars around this summer in an effort to record and analyze data about its vehicles.

The "seasonal vehicle operator" position ranges from $18 to $48 and is set to last for three months, with daytime and nighttime shifts available.

As of Monday afternoon, over 2,700 people had applied for the position.

Related: Ford CEO Slams Tesla's 'Silicon Valley' Cybertruck

"The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles performance," the listing reads. "This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment. Day/night shift positions available."

Obligations will range from analyzing and reporting on data, writing drive reports, checking for safety, and providing feedback to Tesla about findings.

Even though the position is temporary and at-will, full-time benefits are still offered including 401K contributions and health insurance.

Related: 'Think Carefully': Musk Issues Stark Warning About New Hires to Tesla Employees

The move is an interesting play for Tesla, which had mass layoffs throughout the course of 2023 so far, most recently with battery production workers at its Shanghai gigafactory.

Tesla is known to pay its employees quite handsomely, with a recent report showing that only five of 184 new hires were given a salary less than six figures.

CEO Elon Musk does not take home a salary or cash bonus.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Lock
A Majority of Workers Despise Annoying Corporate Buzzwords. So Why Do We Keep Using Them?
The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It
Lock
Queen Latifah Says Female Leaders Must Do These Four Things If They Want to Succeed
'We Want To Do It Differently': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Continue Feud as Meta Launches 'Threads'
Naming and Trademarking Your Franchise Business
Lock
Want to Make Money as a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Branding

Kristin Cavallari and Emma Grede Reveal How They Built Brands That Stand Out in a Saturated Market — and the Secret Isn't Star Power

Cavallari's reality TV experience and Grede's ultra-famous co-founders mean their brands have been in the spotlight from the start — but the most important path to success is one any entrepreneur can follow.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Real Estate

How to Start Investing in Real Estate With as Little as $5,000

Getting started with real estate investment might be easier than you think.

By Michael Ligon
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Marketing

Why Data Privacy is The Key to Building Consumer Trust in Marketing

Maintaining customer data privacy is paramount for all digital marketers. Customers are vigilant about their data due to increasing data breaches, and any recklessness with customer information can be the first and final nail in your business's coffin.

By Vikas Agrawal
Taxes

Want Taxes to Be Easy? Work on Them Year Round, Not Last Minute.

The way to make your annual taxes a good experience is to do your work now instead of waiting until right before they're due. Here's why.

By Jim Conroy