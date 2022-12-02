'I Tried My Best': Elon Musk Bans Kanye West From Twitter Amid Antisemitic Rhetoric
The latest ban comes after Ye's contentious interview with Alex Jones.
In the wake of more antisemitic commentary and dangerous rhetoric, Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again been banned on Twitter.
The news comes following an interview on Infowars with Alex Jones that quickly went viral, prompting West to continue to Tweet disturbing imagery and antisemitic symbolism.
"ELON FIX KANYE PLEASE," one of Musk's followers desperately Tweeted at the billionaire following the interview.
Musk responded in stride.
I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022
Prior to his suspension, West had Tweeted out an infamously unflattering photo of Musk shirtless on vacation in Greece, which many had thought was the root cause of the rapper's suspension. Musk cheekily clarified that this was not the case and that the photo in question was one of the reasons he had begun his health journey in trying to lose weight.
Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022
Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!
West (or Ye) was previously banned on the platform in October for other antisemitic marks that violated the company's rules.
The decision to ban West was necessary but somewhat surprising considering Musk has been preaching "free speech" since the beginning of his bid to purchase Twitter, even letting previously banned accounts, like former President Donald Trump, back onto the platform.
A slew of companies have dropped Ye in recent months: After a brutal fallout with Adidas, which ended its partnership with West and his Yeezy collection on "immediate grounds" amid his October tirade, West was also dropped by his talent agency, lawyers, Gap, and more.
Most recently, conservative social media app Parler condemned the rapper's behavior as he was set to purchase the platform in a potential deal. The deal has since been terminated by Parler. Details about the potential deal are unknown, but West recently claimed he owes $50 million in taxes.
West's divorce from Kim Kardashian was made final this week.
