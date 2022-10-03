Elon Musk Will Provide Internet to Florida Residents Who Have Lost Power During Hurricane Ian
The billionaire's internet service provider, Starlink, will be setting up units in the Southwest area of the state.
As updates continue to come out of Florida following the devastating destruction that Hurricane Ian left behind last week, many in the state are still without power and access to the internet.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that Elon Musk will be doing his part to help struggling residents by delivering 120 Starlink internet kits to Southwest Florida to provide broadband service.
As of Monday morning, over 601,000 Floridians were still without power. The bulk of these outages came from Florida Power and Light Company customers, according to data from PowerOutage.us.
Starlink internet kits. (Anatolii Siryk/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Musk has been using Starlink's power to help communities in need throughout the past year — including Iran, where strict censorship policies often result in non-secure internet access.
The billionaire also plans to bring Starlink to school buses in rural parts of the U.S. on routes where service and Internet access are "predominantly inaccessible."
Starlink is currently accessible on all continents, including Antarctica.
