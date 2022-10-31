Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Elon Musk Is About to 'Revamp' Twitter's Verification Process. Here's What That Means for the Little Blue Checkmark.

The company's Twitter Blue subscription will likely factor into the equation.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover is fully underway: He's fired multiple executives and is moving forward with other changes too.

That includes reconfiguring Twitter's user verification process, Reuters reported, making those little blue checkmarks a bit harder to maintain.

"The whole verification process is being revamped right now," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Although the billionaire SpaceX founder didn't disclose further details, technology newsletter Platformer announced Twitter might require users to subscribe to Twitter Blue if they want to keep their identity-verifying checkmarks.

Twitter Blue, launched last June, verifies users and offers "exclusive access to premium features," including the option to edit Tweets.

Additionally, The Verge reported that Twitter will increase the price of its Blue subscription from $4.99 to $19.99 per month.

Twitter Inc is up nearly 23% month over month.

