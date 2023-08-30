Tesla Cleared to Build a Drive-In Movie Theater With All-Night Diner The new "1950s-style" venture is set to open in West Hollywood right on Santa Monica Boulevard.

By Emily Rella

Tesla
Tesla's official mock rendering of the structure as shown during the 2023 Investor's Day presentation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk certainly enjoys some variety when it comes to his business ventures, whether it's electric cars, space exploration, social media platforms, or...drive-in movie theaters?

Tesla is reportedly opening a drive-in movie theater and diner in Los Angeles that will double as a mass charging station for electric vehicles, according to permits viewed by Tesla-oriented publication Teslarati.

The new "1950s-style" venture is set to open in West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard and will feature two movie screens playing classic films, a rooftop and indoor seating area, and 32 Tesla supercharger ports that will be open all night.

Related: Tesla's 'Elon Mode' Under Scrutiny After 'Autopilot' Crashes

An architect named Ed Howard shared unofficial mock drawings on X of what the structure could look like — to many fans' delight.

Tesla received the permit on July 18 after an eight-month approval process and cleared initial inspection on August 9.

The project has been a long time coming, something Musk has been talking about on the app formerly known as Twitter since 2021.

The company broke the news that the concept was in the works during Tesla's investor day in March 2023, where they shared an official preview of what the structure is set to look like.

Tesla was down just over 7% year-over-year as of Wednesday morning.

Related: Elon Musk Booed, Taunted at Video Game Finals in Los Angeles
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Life-Threatening Summer Shortage Led to This Side Hustle for Seniors — No Electronic Devices Required

The gig does pay, of course — but for these seniors, it's not all about the money.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

6 AI Tools to Make Building Business Relationships 10 Times Easier

While human communication remains unchanged over millennia, artificial intelligence (AI) promises newfound efficiency. Networking entails repetitive tasks like research, communication and follow-ups, which AI could revolutionize — here's how.

By Lirone Glikman
Science & Technology

Is All This AI Hype Worth It? Here's What Leaders Can Do to Capitalize on AI

Businesses fully understand what AI can offer, but to ensure a successful AI initiative requires their leaders to treat AI as a pillar of their entire organizational structure.

By Ariel Shapira
Buying / Investing in Business

10 Mistakes I Made While Selling My First Startup (and How You Can Avoid Them)

When I was selling my business, I learned that at any moment, the right shove from the wrong direction might kill my deal. Here's how I made the sale happen.

By Andrew Gazdecki
Business Ideas

Most Friends Don't Make Good Business Partners. But Here Are 3 Things You Can Do to Change That.

If you and your friends are thinking of starting a business, there are some ground rules you'll need to discuss first.

By Jason Feifer
Living

Get Pearly Whites in Time for Labor Day With This $29.97 Electric Toothbrush

Snag an electric toothbrush, travel case, and replacement heads with this deal.

By Entrepreneur Store