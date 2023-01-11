A private jet that once belonged to Elvis Presley sold at auction in Florida on what would have been the singer's 88th birthday.

Wisconsin-based collector vehicle auctioneer Mecum Auctions announced the red and silver 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar sold on January 8 for $286,000, per Fox Business.

According to Mecum Auctions, the 61-year-old jet is one of 202 JetStar airplanes manufactured by the Lockheed Corporation.

Presley reportedly purchased the plane from OMNI Aircraft Sales Inc. on December 22, 1976 for $840,000.

At the time, the jet was top of the line, complete with custom red velvet upholstery, gold-finish hardware, a microwave, VCR, cassette player and other then-luxurious amenities, per Smithsonian Magazine.

The jet was one of several private planes, including an additional JetStar and Convair 880 passenger plane, that Presley owned throughout his career, and he kept two pilots on retainer, Artnet reported.

On its website, Mecum Auctions noted that the jet, which has been at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico for decades and doesn't include engines or replacement parts, will have to be taken apart to ship.