Big bucks will be on the line for the Big Game.

This Sunday's Super Bowl LVII will make history as the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks: Kansas City Chief's Patrick Mahomes going arm-to-arm against Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts. Also notable about this game? It will most likely make history for being the most bet-upon game in U.S. history.

Per Bloomberg Business, legal sportsbooks are projected to take in over $1.1 billion in bets. That's an increase of 16 percent from last year's total, which would make it the most money legally laid down on a single game. (Emphasis on "legal." Illegal gambling bookings are notorious for not sharing stats on their criminal activities.)

Related: Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Look Completely Different for the First Time in a Decade

The bank-breaking prediction is largely thanks to more states allowing legal betting than last year, notes Bloomberg. Since last year's Big Game, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts and Ohio have legalized gambling, bringing the new total to 33 states and Washington, DC.

To that end, expect a lot of commercials commanding you to download various apps and get in on wagers before the game is over. FanDuel is tossing its chips into the Super Bowl commercial pot in a big way with a live bet on whether retired tight end and very active shill man Rob Gronkowski can successfully kick a field goal.

As of today, 2/7, Draft Kings has posted the following betting odds:

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1.5 favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Over-Under total is 51 points.

Coin flip: Heads +100, Tails +100 (meaning if you bet $1, you stand to make $2).

Good luck!

Related: Super Bowl Commercials: The Standouts, the Confusing and the Horribly Timed