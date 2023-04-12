'This Is Quiet Quitting': Spirit Airlines Flight Attendant Goes Viral For Intercom Announcement Mocking Airline's Fees

A passenger documented the rant on a flight headed to Los Angeles from Dallas.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Discount airlines can provide affordable ways for travelers to get to their destinations for a low price, but with so many additional fees on features (carrying on a bag, choosing a seat ahead of the flight), it can end up making the trip just as expensive as pricier airlines.

Now, one Spirit Airlines flight attendant is going viral for mocking the company's fee policies over the plane's intercom. A passenger named Erick, who was on a Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas Fort Worth airport to Los Angeles, posted the video of the flight attendant's monologue, which has since garnered more than 292,000 views.

@cali.style.trucking gotta love the honesty. this shit is comedy!!! #spirit #spiritairlines #comedy #dfw #dfwairport #lol ♬ original sound - Erick

"We do not have sockets for you to plug up your phones, because if we did, guess what? This is spirit and we will charge you," she said over the intercom, noting the same thing about not having blankets or earplugs available for passengers. "I wish I did, I wish I could give it to you all but unfortunately we do not have it."

She then joked that the airline does not take cash payments but encouraged passengers to give her cash to help pay her bills.

"I work too much," she finished.

Commenters were in stitches over her performance.

"This is quiet quitting lol," one user joked.

"Spirit is simply a way to get from Point A to Point B without all the bells and whistles," another said.

According to Spirit's website, bringing bags in addition to one free personal item (which must be smaller than 18"x14"x8") can range in price from $65-$100. Choosing a seat in advance can range from $1-$200, or upwards of $750 for Big Front Seats.

Other extraneous fees include $25 to have a gate agent print your boarding pass, $150 charge for each unaccompanied minor, $125 per pet, WiFi streaming ranging from $6.99-$14.99, and drinks and snacks ranging from $1-$15.

In summer 2022, Spirit Airlines agreed to be purchased by JetBlue Airways in what would have been an estimated $3.8 billion deal. However, last month, the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the merger to crackdown on mega-mergers in the industry.

As of Wednesday, Spirit Airlines was down just shy of 31% in a one-year period.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Spirit Airlines

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Where Do Former Federal Aid Students Earn the Highest Salaries After Graduation? — And No, It Isn't Harvard

Despite the prestige of names like Yale and Harvard (those two ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively) the survey found that a different Ivy education can help bring in the bucks.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Man Sues Maker of Wellness Drink for Allegedly Causing Him to Relapse After 7 Years of Sobriety

Botanic Tonics advertises itself as an "alcohol alternative." However, a man in California says he quickly became addicted to the beverage and is now suing for misleading advertising.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

HBO Max to Relaunch as 'Max' on May 23 With Combination of Content from Discovery and HBO

The service will offer a new subscription tier and programming for all age ranges.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

9 Marketing Strategies for Startups to Boost Growth and Visibility

Outshine your competition with these innovative, lesser-known marketing tactics that will help your startup stand out and gain the attention it deserves.

By Arian Adeli

Business News

What Is Lemon8? TikTok Sister App on the Rise With U.S. 650,000 Downloads in Less Than 2 Weeks

Lemon8 is currently ranking at No. 2 in the Apple App Store for top lifestyle apps.

By Sam Silverman