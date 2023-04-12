Discount airlines can provide affordable ways for travelers to get to their destinations for a low price, but with so many additional fees on features (carrying on a bag, choosing a seat ahead of the flight), it can end up making the trip just as expensive as pricier airlines.

Now, one Spirit Airlines flight attendant is going viral for mocking the company's fee policies over the plane's intercom. A passenger named Erick, who was on a Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas Fort Worth airport to Los Angeles, posted the video of the flight attendant's monologue, which has since garnered more than 292,000 views.

"We do not have sockets for you to plug up your phones, because if we did, guess what? This is spirit and we will charge you," she said over the intercom, noting the same thing about not having blankets or earplugs available for passengers. "I wish I did, I wish I could give it to you all but unfortunately we do not have it."

She then joked that the airline does not take cash payments but encouraged passengers to give her cash to help pay her bills.

"I work too much," she finished.

Commenters were in stitches over her performance.

"This is quiet quitting lol," one user joked.

"Spirit is simply a way to get from Point A to Point B without all the bells and whistles," another said.

According to Spirit's website, bringing bags in addition to one free personal item (which must be smaller than 18"x14"x8") can range in price from $65-$100. Choosing a seat in advance can range from $1-$200, or upwards of $750 for Big Front Seats.

Other extraneous fees include $25 to have a gate agent print your boarding pass, $150 charge for each unaccompanied minor, $125 per pet, WiFi streaming ranging from $6.99-$14.99, and drinks and snacks ranging from $1-$15.

In summer 2022, Spirit Airlines agreed to be purchased by JetBlue Airways in what would have been an estimated $3.8 billion deal. However, last month, the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the merger to crackdown on mega-mergers in the industry.

As of Wednesday, Spirit Airlines was down just shy of 31% in a one-year period.