Getty and Shutterstock Are Merging. Here's What It Means for Creators and Businesses. The deal is valued at around $3.7 billion.

By Erin Davis

Getty Images and Shutterstock announced plans to merge on Tuesday to create one company named, Getty Images Holdings, Inc. The news arrives as Getty plans to celebrate its 30th year in business.

The two imaging powerhouses, which provide editorial and creative photos, videos, and more to hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses, are entering into a "merger of equals" where two companies have almost the same market capitalization.

Related: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Turned Down a Merger Offer in the Company's Early Days, According to Insiders. Here's Why.

The combined company would have an enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion, the companies said in a joint statement.

"Once closed, we expect this merger to allow for simplified access across our combined offerings and increased investment in new content and coverage, in new asset types, in enhanced customer service and support, and in new technologies and capabilities, said Getty Images CEO, Craig Peters. "All of this with the aim of providing you with the contents you need in a time and budget-efficient manner and absent intellectual property risks."

Peters is staying on as CEO and the new company will be under the ticker symbol "GETY" on the New York Stock Exchange.

Getty Images investors will own about 54.7% of the combined company and Shutterstock stockholders will own the rest, per Reuters.

What Does This Mean for Getty and Shutterstock Customers?

Peters noted in his statement that, for existing customers, "nothing about your business relationship with Getty Images will change" and if your business has questions, to contact your Getty representative.

As AI and deepfakes have complicated the imaging landscape, the merger of the company's portfolios will increase the number of factual and historical photos, videos, and other forms of media available to customers.

Related: Hackers Try Steal Money, Personal Information From Executives at the World's Largest Advertising Company Using a Deepfake of the CEO

"With the rapid rise in demand for compelling visual content across industries, there has never been a better time for our two businesses to come together," Peters said. "By combining our complementary strengths, we can better address customer opportunities while delivering exceptional value to our partners, contributors, and stockholders."

Shutterstock's CEO Paul Hennessy said in a statement that the merging of the two company's content libraries will "enhance our product offering to meet diverse customer needs."

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

I Learned This Practical Approach to Management Over 20 Years Ago — and I Still Use It Today. Here's How You Can Use It, Too.

A "federal vs. state" approach to work policy and management will take your business a long way. Here's how.

By Brad Rencher
Business Solutions

Upgrade Efficiency Without Breaking the Bank: Windows 11 Pro Is Just $19.97

Advanced features at an unbeatable price.

By Entrepreneur Store
By Sherin Shibu
Productivity

6 Habits That Help Successful People Maximize Their Time

There aren't enough hours in the day, but these tips will make them feel slightly more productive.

By Blake Johnson
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Not Necessarily Super Excited About This': Klarna's CEO Says AI Can Take Over All Jobs, Including His Own

Klarna used an AI clone of the CEO to report its financial results in December.

By Sherin Shibu