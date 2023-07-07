Woman Catches Manager Scrolling Instagram During Performance Review — Through the Reflection in His Eyeglasses The review took place over a Microsoft Teams call.

By Emily Rella

Take off your glasses if you want to check out social media during meetings.

One woman is going viral on TikTok after noticing that her boss was scrolling through Instagram during a one-on-one performance review after seeing a reflection of the app in his glasses on the screen.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 242,900 times, Lanah Jones tells viewers that she was on a Microsoft Teams call with her boss when she caught him on Instagram through the glasses.

@lanah_jones 4 eyes + a screen = me #fyp #glasses ♬ aquatic ambience - Scizzie

"Important PSA," one person commented. "Thank you, hero."

Jones said that the platform she used for her work call was Microsoft Teams.

According to Tech.co, wearing glasses while on a video call shouldn't technically give away too much, but research found that video conferencing software like Teams can "record the glasses reflection of a computer screen in enough detail to recreate the text on that screen."

Jones is based in Perth, Australia, but her profession is unknown.

Time to update that contacts prescription.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

