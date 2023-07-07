Take off your glasses if you want to check out social media during meetings.

One woman is going viral on TikTok after noticing that her boss was scrolling through Instagram during a one-on-one performance review after seeing a reflection of the app in his glasses on the screen.

In the clip, which has been viewed over 242,900 times, Lanah Jones tells viewers that she was on a Microsoft Teams call with her boss when she caught him on Instagram through the glasses.

"Important PSA," one person commented. "Thank you, hero."

Jones said that the platform she used for her work call was Microsoft Teams.

According to Tech.co, wearing glasses while on a video call shouldn't technically give away too much, but research found that video conferencing software like Teams can "record the glasses reflection of a computer screen in enough detail to recreate the text on that screen."

Jones is based in Perth, Australia, but her profession is unknown.

Time to update that contacts prescription.