In early June, Google informed employees that changes would be made to its hybrid work policy, including considering attendance records in performance reviews and tracking badge usage.

Last week, Google told employees in a company-wide email that new measures would be taken to update its hybrid work policy in an effort to strengthen its in-office presence.

The updates included stricter measures to hold employees accountable, such as giving reminders to workers with frequent absences, tracking office badge swipes, and considering attendance reports in performance reviews.

Google's Chief People Officer, Fiona Cicconi, wrote in the email that when employees spend at least three days a week in the office, they "feel more connected to other Googlers."

However, it seems not all Googlers are on board.

To be clear: "return to office" actually means taking away people's offices.



At home, I have an office. At Google I have a desk (at best). https://t.co/rWX6ZIjASl — Kenn Knowles (@KennKnowles) June 8, 2023

An internal site called Memegen has been flooded with posts and comments regarding the new policy, CNBC reported, with some comparing the new policy to treating the employees like "schoolchildren."

"If you cannot attend the office today, your parents should submit an absence request," one post viewed by the outlet reads. "Check my work, not my badge," says another.

Google, which has long been known for its extensive office perks and campus-like environment, has cut back on some benefits over the past year in an effort to cut costs as in-office attendance has dwindled — and it's not just free snacks or fitness classes, some workers say they don't even have the essentials.

Related: Google CEO Responds to Accusations That Company is 'Nickel and Diming' Workers: 'We Shouldn't Always Equate Fun With Money'

"New York City workers do not even have enough desks and conference rooms for workers to use comfortably," Chris Schmidt, a software engineer at Google, told CNBC.

Entrepreneur has reached out to Google for comment.