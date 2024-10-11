Here are the top 10 cities where home prices are falling the most, according to Realtor.com.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Home prices are tumbling in a handful of pandemic boomtowns, thanks to a buildup of inventory that's beginning to exceed the level of demand.

Home prices have dropped as much as 12% in metros throughout the US, according to data from Realtor.com. That's a steeper decline compared to the rest of the country, with the national median home price falling just 1% year-over-year in September, the real estate listings site said in a report.

Demand in some pandemic boomtowns has fallen over the past year, as states like Florida and Texas see issues like a rising cost of living, weather events, and tense political climates that have caused some residents to sour on the state.

Here are the top 10 cities where home prices are falling the most, according to Realtor.com.

1. Miami, Florida

Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $525,000

Change from last year: -12.4%

2. Cincinnati, Ohio

Swapan Jha/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $337,000

Change from last year: -9.5%

3. San Francisco, California

Nicholas Klein/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $997,500

Change from last year: -8.9%

4. Kansas City, Missouri

Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $389,500

Change from last year: -8.4%

5. Austin, Texas

RYAN KYTE/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $520,000

Change from last year: -6.6%

6. Jacksonville, Florida

Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $399,000

Change from last year: -6.1%

7. Denver, Colorado

f11photo/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $610,250

Change from last year: -6%

8. Orlando, Florida

Smithlandia Media/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $429,950

Change from last year: -5.6%

9. Tampa, Florida

John Coletti/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $414,948

Change from last year: -5.5%

10. Nashville, Tennessee

John Coletti/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $547,865

Change from last year: -5.4%