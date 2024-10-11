Get All Access for $5/mo

Home Prices Are Down as Much as 12% in Boomtowns in Florida, Texas, and Other Popular States Here are the top 10 cities where home prices are falling the most, according to Realtor.com.

By Jennifer Sor

Key Takeaways

  • Home prices are dropping in some of America's most popular cities.
  • Metros in Florida, Texas, and other states are seeing prices fall by as much as 12%.
  • Demand is easing in some cities that saw a surge in demand during the pandemic.
Pgiam/Getty Images via Business Insider

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

Home prices are tumbling in a handful of pandemic boomtowns, thanks to a buildup of inventory that's beginning to exceed the level of demand.

Home prices have dropped as much as 12% in metros throughout the US, according to data from Realtor.com. That's a steeper decline compared to the rest of the country, with the national median home price falling just 1% year-over-year in September, the real estate listings site said in a report.

Demand in some pandemic boomtowns has fallen over the past year, as states like Florida and Texas see issues like a rising cost of living, weather events, and tense political climates that have caused some residents to sour on the state.

Here are the top 10 cities where home prices are falling the most, according to Realtor.com.

1. Miami, Florida

Miami skyline

Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $525,000

Change from last year: -12.4%

2. Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati skyline

Swapan Jha/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $337,000

Change from last year: -9.5%

3. San Francisco, California

San Francisco skyline

Nicholas Klein/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $997,500

Change from last year: -8.9%

4. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas city

Edwin Remsberg/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $389,500

Change from last year: -8.4%

5. Austin, Texas

Austin skyline

RYAN KYTE/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $520,000

Change from last year: -6.6%

6. Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville skyline

Dan Reynolds Photography/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $399,000

Change from last year: -6.1%

7. Denver, Colorado

Denver skyline

f11photo/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $610,250

Change from last year: -6%

8. Orlando, Florida

Orlando skyline

Smithlandia Media/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $429,950

Change from last year: -5.6%

9. Tampa, Florida

Tampa skyline

John Coletti/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $414,948

Change from last year: -5.5%

10. Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville skyline

John Coletti/Getty Images via BI

Median list price: $547,865

Change from last year: -5.4%

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Sisters Started a Side Hustle After a 'Light Bulb Moment' Led to a 'Versatile' Product. Now It's Done Over $45 Million in Sales.

Co-founders Lauren Stephens and Kaki McGrath, along with their mother Bonnie Dudley, turned everyday-wear brand Dudley Stephens into a multimillion-dollar success.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Why Every Athlete Should Think Like a Startup Founder

Whether you're a high-profile star or a lesser-known athlete, thinking like a startup founder can unlock long-term financial stability, emotional fulfillment and career longevity.

By Lindsay Yaw Rogers
Business Process

Every Business Should Follow These 3 Principles from The Restaurant Industry

Whether you're managing a law firm, operating a retail business or running a tech company, these principles are my non-negotiables.

By Greg Davis
Side Hustle

New Research Reveals the Most Profitable Side Hustle — and You Could Make an Extra $15,000 a Year From Home

If you're ready to start a side hustle, it pays to consider which one will give you the greatest return.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Unreal and Dystopian': Apple Intelligence Is Summarizing Breakup Texts So You Don't Have to Read Them

A viral post viewed over four million times shows what happens when AI reads your texts before you do.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

Pokeworks is the Largest and Fastest Growing Franchise in the Poke Category

Pokeworks had $1.1MM in average sales in 2022 for company locations and was named the #1 Poke franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.

By Matthew Goldstein