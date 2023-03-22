The Housing Recession Could Be Over, Some Economists Say

Mortgage applications increased by 3% last week as home prices continue to decline.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

sturti | Getty Images

Is the so-called "housing recession" coming to an end?

Mortgage rates fell from 6.71% to 6.48% last week, which is the lowest number in over a month. Meanwhile, mortgage applications rose by 3% as buyers previously priced out of the market swept in to take advantage of the falling prices.

The housing market steadily declined over the past year, following a particularly competitive market during and after the pandemic. After hitting significant lows in November 2022 — due to would-be buyers being priced out along with rising interest rates by the Fed to tame inflation — interested buyers have begun circling back as rates decline and the market cools.

In February, sales of previously owned homes were up by 14.5% from the previous month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), marking the biggest monthly increase since July 2020. However, despite the uptick, sales are still down by 22.6% from last year.

Still, the rebound in sales and uptick in interested buyers may suggest that the housing market reached its peak low at the end of 2022.

Related: Mortgage Interest Rates Fall to Lowest Level Since September, Mortgage Demand Rises

"The housing recession is over as spring comes early this year and has realtors shouting hallelujah," Chris Rupkey, chief economist at markets research company FWD Bonds, told The Washington Post.

While mortgage rates are still nearly double their 3.22% average from a year ago, buyers are conscious of the fluctuations in the market and resuming their housing searches as mortgage rates decline, per The Washington Post.

"Conscious of changing mortgage rates, home buyers are taking advantage of any rate declines," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "Moreover, we're seeing stronger sales gains in areas where home prices are decreasing and the local economies are adding jobs."

Related: Looking For Lower Rent? Rent Decreased the Most in These 11 U.S. Cities in January
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Economic Conditions Real Estate News and Trends Housing Prices mortgages Housing market

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Thought Leaders

What Walt Disney, Thomas Edison and Dr. Seuss Can Teach You About Entrepreneurial Longevity

Uncover the secrets of three of the most experienced entrepreneurs in history and create your lasting legacy.

By Nancy Solari

Marketing

How to Get High Quality Leads From LinkedIn At No Cost

Struggling to figure out how to get top-quality leads through LinkedIn? Keep reading to learn the best LinkedIn lead generation practices that work and the common mistakes you must avoid.

By Vikas Agrawal

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Elon Musks Weighs in on Fed's Crucial Decision to Raise or Lower Interest Rates

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce a decision on Wednesday at 2 p.m. EST.

By Emily Rella