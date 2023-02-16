Looking For Lower Rent? Rent Decreased the Most in These 11 U.S. Cities in January

While rent prices still increased overall in January, prices only rose by 2%, marking the smallest increase over the past 20 months.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

4kodiak | Getty Images
Phoenix, Arizona downtown skyline

Rent is still rising in some American cities, while signs of a slowing market have already taken hold in others.

While rent still increased in January overall, prices only rose by 2%, marking the smallest increase over the past 20 months, according to data by Redfin. Rent growth is up by 2.4%, but it's drastically lower than the peak of 17.5% in March 2022.

The rental market may be slowing because of waning demand and growing supply, signaling that prices may continue to fall in the coming months.

"We're watching closely to see whether rents start falling year over year. That would be a welcome relief for renters because it hasn't happened since the onset of the pandemic," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather, in the report. "If rents do start falling on a year-over-year basis, it will mean that renters have more room to negotiate. It may also prompt more landlords to sell their properties because they're no longer getting a good return on their investment."

However, the rental market isn't the same everywhere, and some metro areas saw prices drop considerably, while others still saw rental growth hit new heights. Phoenix, Arizona saw the biggest drop in rent growth with a 6.7% decline. Raleigh, North Carolina takes the prize for the largest increase with rent prices rising by 22.5%.

Related: Rent Prices Could Finally Be Cooling -- But Not in These Cities

Metro areas with the biggest rent decline

  1. Phoenix, AZ (-6.7%)
  2. Oklahoma City, OK (-6.3%)
  3. New Orleans, LA (-5.2%)
  4. Minneapolis, MN (-5.1%)
  5. Houston, TX (-4.9%)
  6. Baltimore, MD (-4.6%)
  7. Birmingham, AL (-3.4%)
  8. Chicago, IL (-3.0%)
  9. Virginia Beach, VA (-1.8%)
  10. Seattle, WA (-1.0%)
  11. Austin, TX (-0.4%)

Metro areas with the biggest rent increase:

  1. Raleigh, NC (22.5%)
  2. Cleveland, OH (17.5%)
  3. Indianapolis, IN (14.9%)
  4. Charlotte, NC (14.2%)
  5. Nashville, TN (9.8%)
  6. Kansas City, MO (8.8%)
  7. Louisville, KY (8.2%)
  8. Milwaukee, WI (7.7%)
  9. Jacksonville, FL (7.5%)
  10. Providence RI (7.3%)

Related: This Is the Most Expensive Rental Zip Code in the U.S. — And It's Not in New York or San Francisco
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

Editorial Assistant

Madeline Garfinkle is an Editorial Assistant at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

Economic Conditions News and Trends Housing Prices housing Housing market

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

By Steve Huff

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Science & Technology

The Metaverse Might Not Be Relevant Anymore, But AR Will Still Transform Industries

The steep decline in Web3 funding comes amid massive investments from the tech giants into augmented reality.

By Ariel Shapira

Business News

7-Eleven to Pay $91 Million to Man Who Drove Through Storefront and Is Now An Amputee

The anonymous man's payout is the largest pre-trial personal injury settlement in Illinois state history.

By Emily Rella

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Help Wanted: How to Optimize Your Hiring Strategy

A well-optimized hiring strategy can help streamline your recruiting process, saving you time and resources.

By Entrepreneur Deals