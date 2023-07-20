From the grey carpets to the fluorescent lights, it's obvious that this home was not always a home.

Since the pandemic, remote work has become more widespread, with many people making room at home for offices and workspaces to adjust to the new normal.

But one Zillow listing is going viral for taking the trend a bit too literally after eagle-eyed viewers noticed that something seemed a bit off about the space.

In a clip that's been viewed over 730,000 times, TikToker Jes More, who runs the account @zillowtastrophes, shows a listing that was clearly an office space (barely) converted into an apartment.

"I've never seen it done so lazily as they did in this conversion," More tells viewers of the 1,000-square-foot rental in San Rafael, California. "I think living here might be just as soul-crushing if not more soul-crushing them working here."

Listed for $520,000, the photos show a kitchen — that looks like it was just plopped in the middle of the room — amid grey carpets, harsh overhead lighting, and a drop-ceiling, all consistent with typical office space decor.

Glass paneling still remains in what appears to be a former conference room, and the bathroom is so small, it doesn't even have a countertop.

"Be on the forefront of a new way to work in this incredible location in vibrant downtown San Rafael," the listing reads. "This recently converted live/work unit has a new kitchen, laundry, and bathroom, freshly painted in an amazingly convenient location."

Naturally, viewers had a field day with the minimal-effort conversion of the office to a home.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa….you're telling me that for only half a million dollars…I can LIVE in my break room at work," one user joked.

"This is the embodiment of disturbing dreams I've had where my apartment is actually in my workplace and customers and supervisors randomly wander in," another added.

More also noted in the comment section that the condo also has a "massive" HOA fee.

According to Zumper, the average rent price for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental in San Rafael is $2,254, which is roughly $1,711 cheaper than Zillow's monthly estimate of $3,965 for this listing if a renter were to lease it.