'One of the Goofiest Things I've Ever Seen': The Internet Is Puzzled Over What Animal Starbucks' New Cake Pop Is Supposed to Be

The chain debuted its Bumblebee cake pop this week as part of this year's summer menu.

By Emily Rella

Starbucks
The new Bumblebee cake pop from Starbucks.

Starbucks rolled out its new menu items for the summer season this week, and it includes a Chocolate Java Mint Frappucino and a White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew that had fans of the chain foaming at the mouth.

Another addition to the summer menu is a new variation of Starbucks' beloved cake pops — a "Bumblebee" cake pop made with vanilla cake and yellow buttercream frosting meant to be a cute representation of the buzzy insects.

There's only one problem: The cake pop looks absolutely nothing like a bumblebee.

Representing something that looks more like an uncomfortable cat, the cake pop appears to have pointy ears, like a feline, and big, wide eyes that seem to scream, "Help me!".

Of course, this led social media users to have a field day, trying to figure out exactly what the cake pop looks like, calling it "ugly" and "goofy."

Over on Reddit, users claiming to be Starbucks baristas and shift supervisors are saying the peculiar shape is a result of the company reusing old molds from other seasonal cake pops of the past (like the Owl and Reindeer) and having to improvise to make the shape work.

"Literally the fact that corporate doesn't feel embarrassed to promote that and it being from the same stupid mold they keep using," one alleged barista wrote on the website.

Starbucks was under fire from customers earlier this week after the chain announced that it would start charging an extra $1 for asking for "no water" in any of its Refresher drinks.

The chain is coming off of a strong Q2 2023, reporting an estimated $908.3 million in revenue.

Starbucks was up over 50.67% in a one-year period as of Thursday afternoon.
