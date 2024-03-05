The outages appear to have peaked around 10:30 a.m. EST.

Meta's social media platforms were down for thousands of users on Thursday morning, multiple outlets and users report.

According to DownDetector, Facebook outages peaked around 10:25 a.m. EST with roughly 539,000 users reporting issues with the platform, 75% of which said that they were having trouble logging in.

"I thought I was getting hacked," one user wrote, regarding login issues.

DownDetector also showed that nearly 92,000 users reported issues with Instagram around 10:30 a.m. EST, with 62% of the reported issues coming from the mobile app and 27% of users saying they had issues browsing their feeds.

Users have reportedly been receiving messages on their screens saying "Something went wrong. Please try again" on both platforms.

Threads, Meta's newest platform and rival to Elon Musk's X, also peaked with outages at 10:30 a.m. EST with nearly 870 users indicating that they were having trouble using the app.

At 10:52 a.m. EST, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone acknowledged the outages on X.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

By 11:20 a.m. EST, "Facebook & IG" were trending on X with over 67,000 posts about the outages, and "FB & IG" had gathered an additional 65,200 posts.

WhatsApp, Meta's messaging app that allows users to communicate internationally, also appeared to be having issues with over 330 users indicating that they were having issues as of 10:36 am EST, 56% of those users saying that they were having trouble sending messages to others.

As of 11:25 a.m. EST, neither Meta, Facebook, nor Instagram had acknowledged the outages on official accounts.

This is a developing story.