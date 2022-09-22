users around the world reported issues with the platform's app on Thursday.

According to Down Detector, people began reporting errors around 12:15 p.m. EST, with almost 25,000 users submitting error reports by 1 p.m.

Of the reports, 86% cited crashing upon opening from users across the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, per Variety.

#InstagramDown began trending on Twitter with people taking to the platform to voice their frustrations with the app.

me waiting for instagram to start working again#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/HCvUff1aDH — ⁷ (@_hoperight_here) September 22, 2022

The employee who has to fix Facebook and Instagram every week #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/EXwj7nhfp2 — Abz (@schizophrnicabz) September 22, 2022

Instagram confirmed they were aware of the problem via Twitter and assured users they were working on resolving the error.

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022

By 2 p.m., Down Detector saw a significant decrease in error reports and Instagram's PR team confirmed the app was up and running again by 2:30 p.m.