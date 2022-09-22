Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Instagram Continues to Crash After 25,000 Users Report Issues With the App

The technical issue effected Instagram users around the world.

Instagram users around the world reported issues with the social media platform's app on Thursday.

According to Down Detector, people began reporting errors around 12:15 p.m. EST, with almost 25,000 users submitting error reports by 1 p.m.

Of the reports, 86% cited crashing upon opening from users across the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, per Variety.

#InstagramDown began trending on Twitter with people taking to the platform to voice their frustrations with the app.

Instagram confirmed they were aware of the problem via Twitter and assured users they were working on resolving the error.

By 2 p.m., Down Detector saw a significant decrease in error reports and Instagram's PR team confirmed the app was up and running again by 2:30 p.m.

