Chaos struck a Jack in the Box restaurant in Texas when an employee began shooting at a drive-thru customer, allegedly over an order of curly fries. Now, one family is now suing the fast-food chain for negligence.

In just-released video footage from March 2021, an employee working the drive-thru named Alonneia Ford can be seen arguing with a customer in a truck, Anthony Ramos, after handing him his food. Ramos claimed an order of curly fries was not in the bag at the Houston fast-food joint.

The conversation appears to get more heated as Ford can be seen motioning over to another employee before throwing ketchup packets and ice cubes at his vehicle.

Ford then leaves the window, grabs a handgun, and points it at him before Ramos speeds away and Ford shoots at his car as it drives off.

According to court documents, Ford served one year of deferred adjudication for pleading guilty to deadly conduct, though her initial charge was for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ramos' pregnant wife and young daughter were reportedly in the car.

Ford told local outlet ABC 13 that she had asked Ramos to drive away several times and that he did not listen and instead began threatening her and calling her racial slurs.

"I'm not an angry person. (I'm) not a mad monster out here. I'm just a woman trying to work for my family," Ford told the outlet. "I'm not going to pull out no gun and shoot at somebody over no curly fries. Come on."

Ramos denied her claims.

"Jack-In-The-Box needs to do background checks on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them," Randall L. Kallinen, the family's lawyer said per local outlet FOX 26. "These rage cases are getting out of hand in Houston."

Ramos' family is seeking $250,000 in damages from Jack in the Box though the fast-food chain denied all allegations and responsibility for Ford's actions.

Jack in the Box did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

