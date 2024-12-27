Want to Be Jeff Bezos's Next Door Neighbor in Miami? You Now Can — For $200M Run out of flour? Maybe your other neighbors, Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump, can help.

By Erin Davis

Courtesy of Reznik Group
11 Indian Creek Island Road is for sale via Reznik Group

Jeff Bezos owns at least three properties in Miami's exclusive Indian Creek enclave, for which he's paid about $237 million, per the New York Post.

Now, a 1.84-acre empty plot of land at 9 Indian Creek Island Road (and right next to the Amazon founder's property) is up for sale for $200 million, the outlet reported—and the neighborhood has definitely seen a Bezos price bump.

Courtesy of Reznik Group

Courtesy of Reznik Group

Listing broker Ilya Reznik, of the Reznik Group, told the Post that the sellers bought the land for $27.5 million in 2018.

"They were planning to build, but then plans changed and they decided to sell," Reznik told the outlet.

The waterfront parcel can fit a 180-foot yacht, he added.

The island only has 41 homes and the Indian Creek Country Club. It's gated and boasts its own police force.

An aerial view of Indian Creek Island is seen in Miami, on May 10, 2021. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump bought a $32.2 million lot on Indian Creek, a luxury island community in Miami-Dade County, Florida for their new home. Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

If you beat Bezos to the sale, you can also count Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady as neighbors.

Jeff Bezos is currently the second richest person in the world with $246 billion, per Bloomberg.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

