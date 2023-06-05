Jefferies CEO Shares 15 Pieces of Advice He Wishes He Knew as a Summer Intern on Wall Street Interns at Jefferies embark on a 10-week program with a pro-rated salary of $110,000 for the internship period.

By Sam Silverman

Isabelle OHara/Shutterstock
Entrance to Jefferies LLC, a global investment bank and institutional securities firm, at its midtown Manhattan headquarters.

The CEO of investment banking firm Jefferies is sharing his wisdom on social media for the bright-eyed summer interns working on Wall Street.

Jefferies, which reported total net revenues of $1.28 billion, according to its end-of-first-quarter March 2023 financial report, is set to host its latest class of interns in a 10-week program with a pro-rated salary of $110,000 for the internship period, according to a job posting on its website.

CEO Rich Handler, who has been at the helm of the 60-year-old company for 22 years, took to social media to offer advice to the new batch of workers on Wall Street. Here are 15 pieces of advice he says he "wish[es] I was given when I first started."

1. Don't be afraid that "your questions will be perceived as weakness."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

2. "The best interns will always be the ones without the sharp elbows, that connive to make themselves look good at the expense of others."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

3. "You may have to ask others to get the answers you need."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

4. "Don't be intimidated by anyone at the company as we are all real people doing the best we can on a daily basis."

Image

Rich Handler Twitter

5. "There are no stupid [questions], but be mindful of what is going on when you ask."

Image

Rich Handler Twitter

6. "Always check your work before submitting it. Maybe check it twice."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

7. "Learn something about all other areas of the firm."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

8. "It's all about the attitude."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

9. "You are now in the real world."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

10. "Take ownership of your mental and physical health and speak up if you need help."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

11. "Clients are our lifeblood."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

12. "There are many reasons why a match might not be made, and it is not a reflection on your career potential."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

13. "Your most precious asset you have today and throughout your life is your reputation."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

14. "This is not college. You are an adult and we will treat you like one."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

15. "Those of you who feel you are competing with each other versus learning from each other will lose."

ImageRich Handler Twitter

Wavy Line
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Investment bankers Internships News and Trends CEOs Business News

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Lijuan "Angela" Chen faces two charges that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Trendspotting 101 — How to Stay Ahead of the Curve in Your Industry

Learn how to spot and capitalize on emerging trends in your industry with these practical tips.

By Candice Georgiadis
Business News

A Wegmans Employee Allegedly Stole Over $500,000 from the Company

Alicia Torres pleaded guilty to crimes carried out over nine years while working at Wegmans in Webster, New York.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Hundreds of People Mistakenly Told They Have Cancer in Biotech Software Mishap

The biotechnology company, Grail, said a software issue caused one of its vendors to accidentally send nearly 400 letters mistakenly telling patients they have cancer.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

How to Harness the Power of Data Analytics for Business Growth

To thrive in the competitive landscape, entrepreneurs must understand and leverage the power of data analytics.

By Aidan Sowa