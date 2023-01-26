Josh Kushner is making a name for himself outside of his family's fame and fortune.

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While he's mostly known in the public eye as Jared Kushner's younger brother and the husband to supermodel Karlie Kloss, the youngest Kushner son may be the Kushner to watch after a business deal has skyrocketed his net worth.

The 37-year-old, who's also the son of disgraced real estate developer Charles Kushner, is the founder of investment firm Thrive Capital, which just received a $175 million investment from several notable billionaires, including Disney CEO Robert Iger, KKR co-founder Henry Kravis, Mukesh Ambani, Jorge Paulo Lemann, and Xavier Niel, according to Bloomberg.

The deal valued the firm at $5.3 billion, which makes it five times bigger than older brother Jared's competing firm, Affinity Partners, and puts Josh's individual net worth at $3.7 billion, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

His newly boosted fortune puts him above Donald Trump's net worth of 3.2 billion, which Forbes calculated in September 2022, and Jared and Ivanka's combined assets of $206 million to $803 million, which was listed on their financial disclosure forms before leaving the Trump administration. Prior to Trump's presidency, Forbes estimated the Kushner family fortune to be $1.8 billion.

Thrive's multi-million investment follows several wins for the company including its early stakes in Instagram and fintech company Stripe. The business also invested in Kim Kardashian's Skims and the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Furthermore, Thrive's billionaire investment deal, gave the investors a shared 3.3% stake in the company, which will allow the company to take advantage of their connections and invest in new technology and business ventures.

"A lot of these folks have been involved in my life for quite a bit of time," Josh told The Wall Street Journal about the investment. "Now they actually have a vested stake in the firm's success."