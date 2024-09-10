Get All Access for $5/mo

Veteran Journalist Jorge Ramos Is Leaving Univision After Four Decades. Here's Why Tenure Still Matters in the Workplace. He spent 40 years with the company and has won 10 Emmy awards.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Jorge Ramos, 66, one of the most prominent journalists in Spanish-language television, stayed at the same company for 40 years.
  • He announced Monday evening that he is leaving Univision after four decades.

Jorge Ramos, 66, one of the most prominent journalists in Spanish-language television, announced at the end of his show, "Noticiero Univision," Monday night that he is leaving Univision after 40 years.

Known for his challenging interviews with global leaders, Ramos's decision not to renew his contract was "mutually agreed" upon with TelevisaUnivision, the network's operator, per a company press release.

Jorge Ramos (Heidi Gutman/Disney via Getty Images)

Ramos said he will continue his role through the upcoming U.S. presidential election and depart from Univision at the end of 2024.

"This is not a farewell. I will continue anchoring 'Noticiero Univision' until December, and afterward, I will share my professional plan," Ramos said in the release.

Related: Is Workplace Trust Dead? A 'Big Four' Firm Will Soon Use Location Data to Track Employees

Though he did not announce what will be next, he assured viewers and fans that his time in journalism is not over.

"There is much to do in journalism, and that truly fills me with enthusiasm," he said. "This is not an immediate goodbye. We'll be back here tomorrow with the news."

In a statement from the network, Univision News President Daniel Coronell said, "I want to express my respect and gratitude for Jorge Ramos and all he has done for Univision and the growing community we serve each and every day. As we look to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well equipped to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has defined Noticiero Univision since the beginning."

Are long-term employees good for the workforce?

Although it seems everyone is job hopping these days, a study recently published in the journal, "Work, Aging, and Retirement," found that employees like Ramos with long tenures contribute positively to financial performance and help with mentoring to bring "age diversity" to a business.

The study's authors wrote for Harvard Business Review that while age had no impact on business performance, tenure had a "significant positive and sometimes very sizeable impact on financial performance and operational excellence."

The study also found that companies that offer "traditional forms of employment" — or businesses with long-term employees — have an advantage over organizations that use more gig workers and freelancers. "These organizations miss out on the business value that tenure and longevity with an employer bring," the authors concluded.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

7 Ways to Scale a Startup Into a Billion-Dollar Business

Here are seven key insights to guide your journey to becoming the next unicorn.

By Maria Cho
Business News

SpaceX Launches Its Riskiest Mission Yet with a Billionaire on Board

It could be the first civilian spacewalk in history.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How Brands Can Embrace Authenticity in a World Craving Transparency

People are craving something real. For brands, this means being authentic and trustworthy is more important than ever before.

By Tracy Marlowe
Leadership

How Streaming Is Changing the Game for Indie Movie Makers

Kia Jam, founder and President of the independent film production company K. Jam Media, breaks down how the movie biz has changed and what has remained the same in the era of streamers.

By Dan Bova
Fundraising

You Can Make or Break Your Startup in 60 Seconds — Here's How to Make Each One Count

An elevator pitch gives you one minute to convince potential investors to consider your business as a lucrative opportunity. As venture capitalist myself, here are a few helpful tips that'll catch an investor's attention and make them want to hear more.

By Hilt Tatum IV
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle She Worked on in a Local Starbucks 'Went From Nothing to $1 Million.' Now It Will Make Over $30 Million This Year.

Melinda Spigel transformed a simple jewelry-making hobby into a lucrative full-time business with multimillion-dollar annual sales.

By Amanda Breen