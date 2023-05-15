'Toxicity Will Be Eradicated': Kelly Clarkson Responds To Bombshell Accusations That Talk Show Environment Is 'Toxic' And 'Traumatizing' The singer is the host of namesake talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson performs during Season 4 of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

Kelly Clarkson, the Grammy Award-winning singer and judge of NBC's "The Voice," is speaking out after a bombshell report depicting a hostile, "toxic" staff environment at her namesake talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

In the report, which was originally published by Rolling Stone last week, former employees allege they were overworked and underpaid, calling the environment "traumatizing to their mental health" and noted that Clarkson "was clueless" about everything that went on behind closed doors.

The news rattled fans and, it appears, Clarkson herself.

"Kelly [Clarkson] is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative," one former employee of the show, who chose to remain anonymous, told the outlet. "I would be shocked if she knew. I'd be floored if she knew the staff wasn't getting paid for two weeks of Christmas hiatus. The Kelly that I interacted with and that everyone knows would probably be pretty aghast to learn that."

Other anonymous employees blamed higher management and executive producer Alex Duda for allegedly fostering an environment that had direct detriments to employees' mental health.

"It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again," one employee said frankly. "When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized … [It was] by far the worst experience I've ever had in my entire life."

Clarkson responded swiftly to the accusations on her personal social media accounts in a series of notes on Instagram to her 6.6 million followers.

"I've always led with my heart and what I believe to be right," Clarkson wrote about her show which first aired in 2019. "To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

Clarkson went on to disclose that the show will be moving its filming location to the East Coast from the Universal Studios Lot in California. The next season of the show is set to film at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

She went on to say that senior staff, including herself, will undergo leadership training and made clear that "any notion of toxicity will be eradicated."

"I am more committed than ever to making sure that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in NY, is compromised of the best and kindest in the business," she penned.

Clarkson's post had received over 289,619 likes as of Monday afternoon.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" was recently renewed through 2025. The show is currently on hiatus due to ongoing strikes organized by the Writers' Guild of America.

The show has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards to date. Clarkson's net worth is an estimated $45 million.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Related Topics

News and Trends Kelly clarkson

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Why a Good Venture Capitalist Has a Personal and Business Brand

Let's explore the tangible benefits of personal and business brand leadership services and examine how they fit into the venture capital operations and model.

By Jon Michail

Growing a Business

How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck

The founder and CEO of SERHANT. discusses the power of multimedia and the lost art of talking to strangers.

By Dan Bova

Growing a Business

4 Ways to Train Employees Effectively

Without the right combination of technology, hands-on attention and follow up you can't be confident what is taught today will be remembered tomorrow.

By Heather R. Huhman

Business Solutions

3 Ways to Determine if Low Code is Right for Your Agency

How can your agency find its way forward with low-code?

By Albert Santalo

By Emily Rella

Business News

Workplace Discrimination Poses 'Elevated Risk' of Hypertension in Workers

A new report found that workers for experienced workplace discrimination were 54% more likely to develop high blood pressure.

By Madeline Garfinkle