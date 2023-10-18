The data shows what salary looks like for new job offers.

Working in tech is a dream for many, especially when it comes to the industry's well-known perks and high salaries. But exactly how high those salaries go is usually kept under lock and key — until now.

Business Insider viewed leaked Microsoft pay guidelines that showed ranges for a variety of metrics including base pay, yearly stock awards, and hiring bonuses.

According to the data, like many other big companies, Microsoft employees who work in cities such as San Francisco and New York are paid more than workers in less expensive locations. The highest salary the company viewed was $361,500, with annual stock awards of around $1 million, plus an additional $1.2 million hiring bonus.

The lowest salary was $42,500 salary with no extras. The leaked guidelines don't show cash bonuses.

According to Insider, the company uses a system of levels (the data set shown below has level 70 as the highest and 52 as the lowest) as a means to rank seniority levels. It's noted, however, that 70 is not the highest level an executive could reach.

Levels can vary, but in general, a "principal" might start at a level 65, while a "partner" could start at 68. A "distinguished engineer" might be a level 70, while a "technical fellow," known as a high-ranking executive, could be an 80.

Here's a look at some of the salaries offered by Microsoft, per data seen by Insider:

The three highest levels:

Level 70:

Base pay: $231,700 to $361,500

On-hire stock awards: $310,000 default to $1.2 million with approval

Annual stock award range: $0 to $945,000

Level 69:

Base pay: $202,400 to $316,000

On-hire stock awards: $235,000 default to $1.1 million with approval

Annual stock award range: $0 to $750,000

Level 68:

Base pay: $186,200 to $291,000

On-hire stock awards: $177,000 default to $1 million with approval

Annual stock award range: $0 to $490,600

The three lowest levels:

Level 54:

Base pay: $51,600 to $67,000

On-hire stock awards: N/A

Annual stock award range: "By career stage"

Level 53:

Base pay: $46,600 to $59,700

On-hire stock awards: N/A

Annual stock award range: "By career stage"

Level 52:

Base pay: $42,500 to $54,600

On-hire stock awards: N/A

Annual stock award range: "By career stage"

