Video: Man Arrested After Taking Off Clothes and Running Through Beloved Disneyland Ride The incident took place over the weekend on the "It's a Small World" boat ride.

It's a crude world after all?

An unsuspecting streaker horrified guests over the weekend on the beloved Disney boat ride, "It's a Small World" at Disneyland in California.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and being "under the influence of a controlled substance" after stripping on the boat ride and roaming through the scenery, prompting the ride operators to stop the attraction before Anaheim, California police took over.

One witness documented footage of the ordeal and shared it to social media where the clips quickly went viral.

Dont be this guy and if you need help call the crisis hotline at 988

Part 2

The TikToker @magic.with.maegra told viewers in the comment section that the situation was "super scary" and that the man seemingly "popped out of nowhere" and "jumped out of his boat and started getting undressed and going through the ride."

The incident reportedly took place around 1:30 p.m. EST on Sunday. The ride shut down for at least an hour after the man was arrested and removed from the park.

A second social media post on the @iheartdisneyland Instagram account shows a pile of the man's clothes on the floor inside the attraction.

"We were stuck on the ride for about an hour and 15 minutes," the caption read. "Thankfully we are safe and we got off safely."

"I saw him getting escorted out and he was fully naked," one commenter wrote.

The man's identity was not released at press time.

"It's a Small World" originally opened in Disneyland in 1966 and features hundreds of animatronic dolls representing children from countries all around the world.
