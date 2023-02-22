The internet is debating whether or not looking for dates on LinkedIn is a "classy" move or a "red flag."

While LinkedIn has certainly been used for more than connecting professionally and job hunting (looking at you, LinkedIn influencers), it's safe to say that the career-focused app remains a professional one — especially compared to other social media platforms.

But one anonymous suitor decided to use the app to pick up women, as exemplified in a new TikTok that has now gone viral from TikToker Hannah Harmelin.

In the video that's now been viewed over 763,700 times, Harmelin shows a screenshot of a message she received from an MBA candidate on LinkedIn, being sure to redact the man's photo, name, and school.

"Hey Hannah - Skipping the line on a dating app and coming straight to you," the message begins. "Aggressive move, ikik. Life's too short not to go for what I am highly interested in. Happy to connect regardless of your openness to meet."

The mystery candidate then signs off with a sly "Kind regards" leaving viewers in the comment section actually quite impressed.

"It's the 'kind regards' for me," one wrote. "Keeps it classy."

"Something about his message is attractive," another added. "The energy."

Others, however, weren't as impressed, calling the anonymous man's behavior a "red flag" and claiming that if they pulled the same move, they'd be "reported" to their employer.

"I'm unsure about this, prefer to keep it professional on LinkedIn," one said.

One commenter told Harmelin that she should "give him a chance" to which she responded that she would.

No word on whether or not this LinkedIn message resulted in a love match.