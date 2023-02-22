Is LinkedIn a Dating App? Woman Goes Viral After Man Slides Into Her (LinkedIn) DMs

The internet is debating whether or not looking for dates on LinkedIn is a "classy" move or a "red flag."

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

While LinkedIn has certainly been used for more than connecting professionally and job hunting (looking at you, LinkedIn influencers), it's safe to say that the career-focused app remains a professional one — especially compared to other social media platforms.

But one anonymous suitor decided to use the app to pick up women, as exemplified in a new TikTok that has now gone viral from TikToker Hannah Harmelin.

In the video that's now been viewed over 763,700 times, Harmelin shows a screenshot of a message she received from an MBA candidate on LinkedIn, being sure to redact the man's photo, name, and school.

Related: 6 Ways to Build Rock-Solid Business Relationships on LinkedIn

"Hey Hannah - Skipping the line on a dating app and coming straight to you," the message begins. "Aggressive move, ikik. Life's too short not to go for what I am highly interested in. Happy to connect regardless of your openness to meet."

@hannahharmelin #greenscreen dare i say the bar is restored above he?? #lol #dating #linkedin #hinge #bumble #datingapps #date #2023 #men #guys ♬ Morning Train (Nine to Five) [Edit] - Sheena Easton

The mystery candidate then signs off with a sly "Kind regards" leaving viewers in the comment section actually quite impressed.

"It's the 'kind regards' for me," one wrote. "Keeps it classy."

"Something about his message is attractive," another added. "The energy."

Others, however, weren't as impressed, calling the anonymous man's behavior a "red flag" and claiming that if they pulled the same move, they'd be "reported" to their employer.

"I'm unsure about this, prefer to keep it professional on LinkedIn," one said.

One commenter told Harmelin that she should "give him a chance" to which she responded that she would.

No word on whether or not this LinkedIn message resulted in a love match.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

Linkedin News and Trends

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

Here's Why Values Matter So Much in Business

Here are four reasons why values are so important to establish within your business.

By Frederick Pinto

Business News

Amazon Employees Unite Against New Return-to-Office Policy

CEO Andy Jassy's announcement prompted a petition and heated Slack discussions.

By Steve Huff

Growing a Business

Should You Market Your Product to Enterprises or Small Businesses? Here's How to Decide.

Deciding whether to market to a small business or an enterprise can be a challenging decision. Here's how to know which you should go after.

By Fady

Business News

The 2023 Super Bowl May Be Over, But These 4 Commercials Made the Biggest Impact on Consumers

Michelob Ultra saw the highest increase in consumer demand post-Super Bowl.

By Sam Silverman

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

Growing a Business

My Business Survived 2 Recessions by Applying These 3 Principles

Here are three key principles you should follow during an economic downturn to ensure your business survives.

By Joy Gendusa