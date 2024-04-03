You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

A Disney Guest Fell Into a Trash Can on a Ferry to the Magic Kingdom — Now He's Suing

By Emily Rella

For one Florida man, the most magical place on Earth certainly was not a trash can.

Justin Tripp of Florida filed a lawsuit on Monday in Orange County court that alleges he was riding a "crowded" ferry at Disney World in Orlando on April 27, 2023 and was instructed to stand up near the back of the boat.

But as the boat approached the Magic Kingdom, it "did not slow down," per the lawsuit, which allegedly caused the boat to crash into the dock, causing Tripp to be thrown into a steel pole and eventually fall "into a trash can," which may have saved him from being thrown overboard.

Tripp is alleging head and neck injuries and is seeking $50,000 in damages for disability, hospital expenses and medical care, "loss of the ability to earn money" and "loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life."

"Disney knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known, of the actions and inactions that caused the allision or crash of the ferry into the dock and failed to correct such conditions," the lawsuit states, per local outlet WFLA.

At Magic Kingdom, parkgoers can take a ferry as a means of water transportation to and from select Disney World resort hotels straight to the park.

Disney is facing a contentious battle this week. Disney CEO Bob Iger is facing off face off against Trian Partners founder Nelson Peltz for a proxy battle to gain control of two seats on the company's Board at an April 3 shareholder meeting.

The shareholder meeting is slated for 10 a.m. PST.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

