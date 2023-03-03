One man has become a viral sensation on TikTok after documenting his plan to lose 100 pounds by only eating McDonald's — and it seems to be paying off.

One Nashville man has become a viral sensation on TikTok after documenting his plan to lose 100 pounds by only eating McDonald's — and it seems to be paying off.

"I'm going to eat nothing but McDonald's for the next 100 days, but instead of eating everything they give me, I'm going to go ahead and cut the meals in half just to prove to myself and maybe some of the other people watching that it's not as much what you're eating, it's the quantity that we're eating that really jacks us up," said Kevin Maginnis in a video dated February 1.

Maginnis, who is 56 years old, said he began his journey at 238 pounds and called his weight "unacceptable."

Maginnis appeared on NBC's "Today" show 10 days after making his video to share that he had already lost an astounding 12.5 pounds and that he believes he will be down 50 pounds by the end of the 100 days.

"My health will be better, my bloodwork will be better. And if you don't believe me, follow along," he told Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones on Thursday's episode.

Maginnis continues to document his journey on TikTok where he has amassed a following of 27,700 followers and over 62,700 likes among his videos.

In one clip that's been viewed over 440,000 times, Maginnis asks viewers if eating a McDonald's McGriddle can "make you little in the middle" showing him eating half of a McGriddle with extra bacon, a hash brown and orange juice, and then putting the rest to the side for later.

"Calorie deficit that's why," one user pointed out, noting Maginnis' strategy.

"The amount of self control you have to only eat half is impeccable," another joked.

Maginnis told Today that there are times he gets hungry, but instead of being frustrated by it, he uses it as motivation.

"The answer is, well, of course. You have to get to that part of your stomach where you have some heat in your stomach," he said. "They call it hunger, I call it my incinerator turning on to burn off all the excess fat."

McDonald's has not yet publicly commented on Maginnis' journey.