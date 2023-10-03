In November 2018, actor, producer, and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg went viral for sharing his unfathomable early morning routine featuring a strict 2:30 a.m. wake-up call followed by prayer time, breakfast, and workout — all finished by 5:15 a.m. (He also said he went to sleep every night by 7:30 p.m. to make it happen.)

Last year, however, Wahlberg shared with the Wall Street Journal that he had tweaked his routine to allow himself the luxury of sleeping in until 3:30 a.m. And now, he's made yet another adjustment to his well-organized mornings — on account of his high-school-aged kids.

"I've been going like, 3:30 wake-up, 4 o'clock in the gym, kind of finish that, get my reading and my prayer time done, and then start the process of waking them up, which usually ends up taking — I'm up and down the stairs at least three times to get the teenagers up, and I get them off to school, and then I usually start the rest of my day," Wahlberg told TODAY.

The actor is a father to four children — Ella (20), Michael (17), Brendan (15) and Grace (13) — three of which are living at home.

Wahlberg said that his youngest, Grace, is already following her dad's early morning habits.

"She gets herself up every morning. She gets ready, she's off to her barn," he told the outlet of his daughter, who is an avid equestrian. "She is me to a T."

Wahlberg moved his clan to Las Vegas out of California just one year ago, telling E! News this past April that his family was "thriving" amid the change of location.

"They love Vegas," he told the outlet at the time. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs."

However, last weekend, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Wahlberg clan had sold their Nevada estate for an estimated $16.6 million, though he has not yet commented on his family's plans following the sale of their home.

Wahlberg's net worth is an estimated $400 million.