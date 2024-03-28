Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has friends in high places — and he holds them in even higher regard.

In a photo posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Zuckerberg posed alongside Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with the caption "Jersey swap" as the two traded jackets for the photo.

Zuckerberg is wearing Jensen's signature fitted leather moto jacket and Huang is in Zuckerberg's brown shearling coat.

Nvidia, a tech software company that hit $2 trillion in valuation in February (more than Amazon and Alphabet), is manufacturing highly-coveted AI chips. Meta is expected to spend billions of dollars on roughly 350,000 Nvidia chips by the end of 2024 to help build out the company's AI infrastructure into the future.

"We created a brand-new way of doing computing," Huang told CNBC's Jim Kramer earlier this month. "Our technology is integrated into all these computer makers, and the world connects it, and that's the reason why Nvidia is everywhere. We're in every cloud, every data center."

Though Huang's company is making massive moves in the tech world, not everyone is familiar with him as a public figure. For example, one commenter on Zuckerberg's Instagram posted: "I don't know who that is but I'm just glad you're having fun!"

But Zuckerberg was quick to reply with some very high praise: "He's like Taylor Swift, but for tech."

The Meta CEO is a known Swiftie, jamming out at The Eras Tour this past summer in Santa Clara, California with his three daughters, and wife Priscilla Chan.

"Life of a girl dad," he captioned an Instagram post of the occasion, ripe with face gems around his eye.

