Mega Millions Jackpot 'Soars' to History-Making $1.25 Billion After Another Week of No Winners The new jackpot is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • The numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and Mega Ball 12.
  • If someone draws the $1.25 billion winning numbers on Friday, they could take home $625.3 million in cash.

The Mega Millions Jackpot just upped the ante after there was no grand prize winner for Tuesday night's billion-dollar drawing.

The jackpot is now $1.25 billion, after no one pulled Tuesday's winning numbers – 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and Mega Ball 12. It was the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history.

It's been 30 drawings since the last winner, Johnnie Taylor, 71, won $476 million in April, a New York state record, per New York Lottery. Without a winner, the lottery has continued to grow.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The $1.25 billion jackpot drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The winner could take home a lump sum of $625.3 million cash or they can collect an annuity over 30 years according to a Mega Millions press release.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images | Lottery tickets are seen at a store as Mega Millions jackpots grows $1 billion, in San Mateo, California, United States on July 31, 2023.

RELATED: Man Wins Mega Millions After Cashier Makes Mistake on Lottery Ticket

"There's always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar," said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said, per the release. "The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery."

Although no one has won the biggest prize, there were a total of 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize tiers from the August 1 drawing.

The state of Texas had one $4 million winner. Additionally, two people won $1 million in California. Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Wisconsin each had a $1 million winner.

RELATED: 'Hard to Believe': Mother and Son Both Win the Lottery Within Weeks of Each Other

Since April, there have been 31.3 million winners across all prize levels ranging from $2 million to $5 million.

To date, the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was $1.537 billion sold in South Carolina in 2018, per CNN.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

