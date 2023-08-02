The new jackpot is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions Jackpot just upped the ante after there was no grand prize winner for Tuesday night's billion-dollar drawing.

The jackpot is now $1.25 billion, after no one pulled Tuesday's winning numbers – 8, 24, 30, 45, 61, and Mega Ball 12. It was the fourth-largest in Mega Millions history.

It's been 30 drawings since the last winner, Johnnie Taylor, 71, won $476 million in April, a New York state record, per New York Lottery. Without a winner, the lottery has continued to grow.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The $1.25 billion jackpot drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The winner could take home a lump sum of $625.3 million cash or they can collect an annuity over 30 years according to a Mega Millions press release.

"There's always an air of excitement around the country when Mega Millions jackpots soar," said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said, per the release. "The growing jackpot is a source of entertainment and winnings for players while generating important dollars for the good causes supported by each lottery."

Although no one has won the biggest prize, there were a total of 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize tiers from the August 1 drawing.

The state of Texas had one $4 million winner. Additionally, two people won $1 million in California. Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Wisconsin each had a $1 million winner.

Since April, there have been 31.3 million winners across all prize levels ranging from $2 million to $5 million.