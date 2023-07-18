'Hard to Believe': Mother and Son Both Win the Lottery Within Weeks of Each Other The two played and won separate games as a part of the North Carolina Education Lottery.

By Emily Rella

Luck must run in the family for this North Carolina mother and son who brought home two separate winning lottery tickets just weeks apart.

In a nearly unbelievable turn of events, Peggy Williams and her son Randy Williams took home a combined total of over $875,000 after taxes and state withholdings after winning a scratch-off ticket and a Cash 5 jackpot ticket just weeks apart.

Randy Williams purchased a Quick Pick ticket for $1 and won on June 14, taking home a $518,774 Cash 5 jackpot.

Weeks later, his mother, Peggy Williams, purchased a $500,000 Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket at a Food Lion in Greenville, North Carolina — and she won, taking home $356,253.

"This is hard to believe," Williams told the North Carolina Education Lottery in a release. "I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct."

Related: Powerball Surges to $1 Billion While Mega Millions Soars to $640 Million

Randy had planned to buy his mother a new house with his earnings, but decided to fix up their current place instead. But now that Peggy has brought in a second pool of cash for the family, they just might start looking for a new house after all.

The fairytale story garnered a slew of excited reactions from residents.

"This is beyond amazing ?? so happy for you both," one woman wrote on the lottery's website.

There are huge drawings being held this week, with Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot at $640 million and Wednesday's Powerball prize sitting at a whopping $1 billion.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
By Madeline Garfinkle
Living

This Body-Language Expert's 'Triangle' Method Will Help You Catch a Liar in the Act

Communication and confidence coach Karen Donaldson reveals how to tell if someone's being dishonest — and what to do about it.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Jack Dorsey Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads Follow Request: 'Too Soon'

Dorsey co-founded Twitter back in 2006.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Employers: The Burden of Going Back Into The Office Is Not as Bad as You Think — It's Worse.

Leaders falsely perceive employee wellbeing to be already high and believe the burden of going to the office will be not that bad in this broader context. This disconnect between perception and reality is what I call the "Wellbeing Paradox."

By Gleb Tsipursky
Science & Technology

How Generative AI Is Going to Change the Capital Markets

How generative AI is democratizing investing, reshaping business operations and altering market dynamics.

By Yehuda Leibler
Growing a Business

How to Use Your Human Design to Effectively Market Your Business

As you leverage your human design in your marketing strategy, take what resonates and leave the rest.

By Jamie Palmer