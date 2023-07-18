The two played and won separate games as a part of the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Luck must run in the family for this North Carolina mother and son who brought home two separate winning lottery tickets just weeks apart.

In a nearly unbelievable turn of events, Peggy Williams and her son Randy Williams took home a combined total of over $875,000 after taxes and state withholdings after winning a scratch-off ticket and a Cash 5 jackpot ticket just weeks apart.

Randy Williams purchased a Quick Pick ticket for $1 and won on June 14, taking home a $518,774 Cash 5 jackpot.

Weeks later, his mother, Peggy Williams, purchased a $500,000 Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket at a Food Lion in Greenville, North Carolina — and she won, taking home $356,253.

"This is hard to believe," Williams told the North Carolina Education Lottery in a release. "I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct."

Randy had planned to buy his mother a new house with his earnings, but decided to fix up their current place instead. But now that Peggy has brought in a second pool of cash for the family, they just might start looking for a new house after all.

The fairytale story garnered a slew of excited reactions from residents.

"This is beyond amazing ?? so happy for you both," one woman wrote on the lottery's website.

There are huge drawings being held this week, with Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot at $640 million and Wednesday's Powerball prize sitting at a whopping $1 billion.