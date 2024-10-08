A "new and improved game" is coming in April 2025.

Mega Millions, a national lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is getting a mega makeover.

A "new and improved game" is coming in April 2025 — and tickets will cost more than double the current price, Mega Millions announced in a press release Monday.

One ticket will cost $5 once the changes go into effect. Mega Millions is currently $2 per play.

The company says the new game will have "improved odds to win the jackpot" and bigger jackpots that occur more frequently. There will also be built-in "multipliers" and no breakeven prizes.

"We are creating a game that both our existing players and people new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing," said Joshua Johnston, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, in a statement. "We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before."

Mega Millions was first launched in 2002. The game's current version and price were enacted in 2017. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Naturally, reactions on social media have not been positive so far.

Mega Millions is about to have a huge drop in sales https://t.co/s3S8b4XEir — Slab Bulkhead (@MrSlabBulkhead) October 8, 2024

"The cost of a Mega Millions ticket is more than doubling, but the multi-state lottery game is promising that the bigger price comes with better odds."



Well, less bad odds. Slightly less bad. — Classic McDavid (@henchman21) October 8, 2024

Probably never buying a lottery ticket after April ???#MegaMillions going to $5 (FIVE!) a ticket. Up from $2. ??



Their reason: Bigger Jackpots. Every ticket is a multiplier. Winners will get $10 minimum return.



Also: greed. #Lottery — Michael O'Donnell (@Michaeloptv) October 7, 2024

Still, lottery officials are hopeful.

"[We are] creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb, plus this game will continue the important legacy of supporting great causes everywhere Mega Millions is played," Johnston added.