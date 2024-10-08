Get All Access for $5/mo

Mega Millions Tickets Will Soon Cost More Than Double the Current Price, With More Changes on the Way. Here's What We Know. A "new and improved game" is coming in April 2025.

By Erin Davis

Key Takeaways

  • Mega Millions is overhauling its lottery game and raising the price of one ticket to $5.
  • The new price goes into effect in April 2025.
  • The cost of one ticket is currently $2.

Mega Millions, a national lottery game with tickets sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is getting a mega makeover.

A "new and improved game" is coming in April 2025 — and tickets will cost more than double the current price, Mega Millions announced in a press release Monday.

One ticket will cost $5 once the changes go into effect. Mega Millions is currently $2 per play.

The company says the new game will have "improved odds to win the jackpot" and bigger jackpots that occur more frequently. There will also be built-in "multipliers" and no breakeven prizes.

"We are creating a game that both our existing players and people new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing," said Joshua Johnston, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, in a statement. "We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before."

Mega Millions was first launched in 2002. The game's current version and price were enacted in 2017. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Naturally, reactions on social media have not been positive so far.

Still, lottery officials are hopeful.

"[We are] creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb, plus this game will continue the important legacy of supporting great causes everywhere Mega Millions is played," Johnston added.

