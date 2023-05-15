Despite Recession Fears and Skyrocketing Airfare, Americans Are Traveling at Record Rates, According to a New Report "This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 when AAA started tracking holiday travel."

By Madeline Garfinkle

FTiare | Getty Images

Despite inflation and ongoing fears of a looming recession, Americans are projected to travel beyond pre-pandemic levels on Memorial Day weekend, which may signal an upward trend for the rest of the summer.

According to a report by automotive and travel organization, AAA, 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day weekend — about 2.7 million (or 7%) more miles than last year.

The federal holiday unofficially marks the start of the summer season, and travel stats from the long weekend typically signal what's ahead in the coming months, AAA reps said.

"This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 when AAA started tracking holiday travel," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, in the report. "More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation."

AAA's booking data also shows that airfare to top destinations for Memorial Day rose 40% this year, but 3.4 million Americans will still fly to their destinations — an 11% increase from 2022, and beyond pre-pandemic levels with an increase of 5.4% compared to 2019.

Related: These Are The Busiest Airports In The World — And Half Are In the U.S.

"This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports," Twidale added.

Still, with gas prices lower now than last year, many travelers will also be hitting the road. About 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations, according to the AAA report, an increase of over 2 million compared to 2022. Additionally, transport on trains and buses for the upcoming holiday weekend is expected to increase by 20.6% from 2022.

The AAA travel forecast comes nearly a week after Airbnb reported record-high bookings in the first quarter of 2023, with cross-border bookings increasing by 36%. According to a survey in February by the U.S. Travel Association, 23% of Americans plan to travel for leisure in 2023, with about 52% intending to go somewhere in the next six months.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Related Topics

Travel News and Trends Airbnb Summer Memorial Day AAA

Most Popular

See all

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

Quit Micromanaging and Start Delegating — 4 Ways Successful People Share Responsibility

When you quit micromanaging and focus on letting others provide their highest value, magic happens

By Rob Cecil

Business News

Video: Man Rescues Baby in Runaway Stroller After Job Interview, Then Lands the Gig

The good times keep on rolling for local hero Ron Nessman.

By Dan Bova

Growing a Business

4 Ways to Train Employees Effectively

Without the right combination of technology, hands-on attention and follow up you can't be confident what is taught today will be remembered tomorrow.

By Heather R. Huhman

Business News

Chinese Communist Party Had 'Supreme Access' to TikTok Parent Company ByteDance's Data, Former Executive Says

Yintao Yu, a former ByteDance executive, is filing a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the company and alleging it engaged in "lawlessness."

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business Solutions

This $30 Writing, Research, and Organization App Could Help You Improve Communication in Your Business

Get a lifetime subscription to Scrivener for Windows or Mac for $29.99.

By Entrepreneur Store