It's been a tough stretch for the tech world, and, predictably, the chaos hasn't made for an ideal employee experience.

Still, Glassdoor's list of 100 best places to work in 2023 is filled with tech companies — minus a couple of noteworthy names. Meta and Apple didn't make the cut for the first time in years, Bloomberg reported.

Last year ended badly for tech, and this year is already off to a rocky start. Amazon and Salesforce both announced significant layoffs on January 4, and other big names like video-sharing outlet Vimeo and digital fashion platform Stitch Fix also announced massive cuts, CNN Business reported.

U.S. firms with more than 1,000 people are eligible for Glassdoor's list, which ranks them based on employee feedback gathered over the previous year.

Apple has been on the list every year since Glassdoor first released it in 2009, while Meta has been on it every year since 2011, per Bloomberg, but this year's top spot went to software company Gainsight — which has never been ranked before.

"It's a nice reminder that tough times often lead to a changing of the guard — companies that rely on old methods might fall by the wayside, and new companies often rise in times of crisis," Glassdoor's lead economist Daniel Zhao told the outlet.