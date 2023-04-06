Meet 'SAM,' Meta's New A.I. Segment Anything Model That Can Pinpoint Any Item In Your Photos

The new artificial intelligence model has the ability to identify various objects in images and videos.

learn more about Sam Silverman

By Sam Silverman

Segment Anything Demo

Presumably, hundreds of thousands of Sams worldwide have a bone to pick with Mark Zuckerberg and Meta over its newest A.I. technology, SAM. (Or at least me).

Meta unveiled its Segment Anything Model "SAM" on Wednesday. The new technology has the ability to identify individual objects in images through what Meta says is the largest segmentation dataset of its kind. The tool can "segment" different items within pictures using a dataset of over 1 billion masks, or various objects, on 11 million licensed and privacy-respecting images, they said in a blog post.

However, they said SAM has been able to identify images it hasn't encountered in its training as well.

By clicking on objects in images or filling in the text prompts, SAM can identify them for you. For example, in one demonstration SAM drew boxes around several cats in a photo after the word "cat" was entered into the prompt.

Meta has already been utilizing technologies similar to SAM internally for tagging photos, moderating content, and suggesting posts to users. With the release of SAM, Meta hopes to increase access to similar broadscale and adaptable technologies, researchers said in a report.

RELATED: AI Could Replace Up to 300 Million Workers Around the World. But the Most At-Risk Professions Aren't What You'd Expect.

The SAM model and dataset are available for download under a non-commercial license, and while users can upload their own images, people must agree to use the tool for research purposes only.

It's unclear if Meta checked with the Sams of the world before unveiling the new technology's moniker, however, I, Sam Silverman, did not sign off on this. Here's hoping we Sams don't become the next Siri.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Related Topics

Facebook Technology News and Trends Artificial Intelligence A.I Metaverse

Editor's Pick

The Co-Founder of a Fashion Retailer With a Nearly 100% Retention Rate Reveals the Secret to Happy Employees
Everything You Need to Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2023
These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
You Know Your Love Language, But What About Your Money Language?
A U.S. Company With Thousands of Employees Just Adopted a 4-Day Workweek — Here's the Innovative Blueprint Up for Grabs

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter Speaks Out For First Time Following 'Lay Off'

The former CEO stirred controversy during his nearly 30-year tenure at Marvel.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

Maximize Your Business Potential With These 5 Keys to Growth

Scaling a business is hard but if you keep an eye on these five core aspects of your business, scaling will become a manageable task.

By Roland Polzin

Green Entrepreneur

Ram Says Its New Electric Truck Can Go 500 Miles Per Charge

The Ram 1500 REV's range is longer than any other electric truck on the market.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

How to Support Your Employees Even When You're Swamped

Managing your own startup stress while guiding team members isn't an easy feat. Here's how to keep them working efficiently without losing focus on your own tasks.

By John Boitnott

Career

Increase your Odds of Landing a Job with these 9 Tips from an Executive Search Professional

Competition for talent is tougher than ever. These tips for outreach, increasing visibility and how to best network may help you land your next role.

By Elisette Carlson

Starting a Business

I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, And These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By

This excerpt from my forthcoming book offers exclusive insights into the gritty (not glamorous) details of building The Agency from an idea to a billion-dollar global brokerage.

By Mauricio Umansky