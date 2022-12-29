Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez thinks Twitter should move away from its current home in San Francisco. His argument? The changes made by new owner Elon Musk align with Miami's embrace of the American dream.

Felix Mizioznikov | Shutterstock Mayor Francis Suarez giving a speech in Downtown Miami.

Business Insider recently interviewed Suarez, who said he believes Twitter belongs in his city. "I think that their rebranding fits" Miami, Suarez said, "which is a city that puts a premium on liberty and freedom of expression."

Mayor Suarez told Business Insider that he has tried to reach out to Musk through several channels, but he hasn't "heard back yet. Obviously, it's a hyper-complex situation with everything that's going on."

Business Insider had more details about the "hyper-complex" situation:

Suarez proposed relocating the company headquarters from San Francisco after Forbes reported that city building inspectors launched an investigation into reports that Twitter converted several office rooms at its headquarters into bedrooms so workers could work long hours and sleep there.

The move would not be without precedent. Financial services company Citadel recently relocated its headquarters from Chicago to Miami. Mayor Suarez views these business moves as a way to boost Miami's profile as a tech hub.

It is unclear at this time if Elon Musk is considering a move for Twitter's headquarters, but he has undoubtedly made his mark on the company since acquiring it for $44 billion in October. The tech billionaire has cut roughly half of Twitter's workforce, introduced new features, removed others, and courted quite a bit of controversy as a result.

Mayor Suarez has made other high-profile attempts to lure tech companies and talent to South Florida before, with moves like changing city laws to make it easier for start-ups to raise money and tweeting at Amazon founder Jeff Bezos earlier in December, asking him to move Amazon's second headquarters from Northern Virginia to Miami.