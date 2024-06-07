Rowdy bars have been known to impose age restrictions during peak times and busy hours, but one restaurant in Missouri is going viral for only allowing patrons aged 30 and older in the evenings.

Bliss restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, about 20 miles from St. Louis, requires women diners to be 30 or older and male diners to be 35 or older to enter after 7:00 p.m. local time Wednesdays through Sundays. The owners say the initiative is to curb the "drama" of the younger crowd and create a space for adult patrons to enjoy happy hour in a more refined setting.

The restaurant, which features upscale West African and Caribbean fare, just opened last month and aims to make guests feel like they are on vacation.

"I think Bliss is a home away from home," owner Marvin Pate told local outlet KSDK. "Of course, we have been getting a little backlash because of our policy, but that's okay, we're sticking to our code."

On Yelp, the restaurant has a 2.5-star rating, though it's only been open for a couple of weeks. Patrons have written mixed reviews about the age requirement and how it affected their dining experience.

"Obnoxious age requirement," one person wrote.

"Love the age restrictions," another countered. "I can actually hear myself think in here and the vibes are immaculate."

Bliss is open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, meaning patrons under 30 (or 25, depending on gender) can only dine there from 4 to 7 p.m.

"The restaurant is just something for the older people to come do, have a happy hour, come get some good food, and not have to worry about some of the young folks who bring some of that drama," Assistant Manager Erica Rhodes said.

Bliss' rule follows a similar policy a bar in Ohio implemented with a 30-year-old minimum age requirement for entry on the weekends to curb rowdy behavior.

"The amount of clientele we've gained on the weekends has made us have to make adjustments for safety purposes," Donerick's Pub Groveport wrote on Facebook at the time. "Keeping our customers safe is our top priority!"

