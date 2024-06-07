Get All Access for $5/mo

You Have to Be at Least 30 Years Old to Dine at This New Missouri Restaurant — Here's Why Bliss restaurant in Florissant, Missouri opened last month.

By Emily Rella

Rowdy bars have been known to impose age restrictions during peak times and busy hours, but one restaurant in Missouri is going viral for only allowing patrons aged 30 and older in the evenings.

Bliss restaurant in Florissant, Missouri, about 20 miles from St. Louis, requires women diners to be 30 or older and male diners to be 35 or older to enter after 7:00 p.m. local time Wednesdays through Sundays. The owners say the initiative is to curb the "drama" of the younger crowd and create a space for adult patrons to enjoy happy hour in a more refined setting.

The restaurant, which features upscale West African and Caribbean fare, just opened last month and aims to make guests feel like they are on vacation.

Related: An Ohio Pub Is Going Viral for Its 'No Exceptions' Door Policy — Here's Why

"I think Bliss is a home away from home," owner Marvin Pate told local outlet KSDK. "Of course, we have been getting a little backlash because of our policy, but that's okay, we're sticking to our code."

On Yelp, the restaurant has a 2.5-star rating, though it's only been open for a couple of weeks. Patrons have written mixed reviews about the age requirement and how it affected their dining experience.

"Obnoxious age requirement," one person wrote.

"Love the age restrictions," another countered. "I can actually hear myself think in here and the vibes are immaculate."

Bliss is open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, meaning patrons under 30 (or 25, depending on gender) can only dine there from 4 to 7 p.m.

RELATED: How This Couple Transformed a Gas Station Kitchen Into a Legendary BBQ Destination

"The restaurant is just something for the older people to come do, have a happy hour, come get some good food, and not have to worry about some of the young folks who bring some of that drama," Assistant Manager Erica Rhodes said.

Bliss' rule follows a similar policy a bar in Ohio implemented with a 30-year-old minimum age requirement for entry on the weekends to curb rowdy behavior.

"The amount of clientele we've gained on the weekends has made us have to make adjustments for safety purposes," Donerick's Pub Groveport wrote on Facebook at the time. "Keeping our customers safe is our top priority!"

RELATED: Ever Dreamed of Owning Your Own Restaurant? These Top Full-Service Restaurant Franchises Are the Best in the Business
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

5 Small Business Marketing Tactics to See Results This Quarter

Five quick and effective small business marketing strategies that can yield both short-term results and long-term success.

By Kenneth Burke
Innovation

How to Break Out of AI-Fueled Analysis Paralysis

Instead of getting overwhelmed by an abundance of data, leaders should focus on clear use cases and quick wins.

By David Einstein
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How to Close the Trust Gap Between You and Your Team — 5 Strategies for Leaders

Trust is tanking in your workplace. Here's how to fix it and become the boss your team needs to succeed.

By Gloria St. Martin-Lowry
Business News

Jack Dorsey Says Social Media Has an Algorithm Problem, and Elon Musk Agrees: 'We Are Being Programmed'

"The public square cannot be owned by one company," Dorsey said. "The public square, by default, is the Internet."

By Sherin Shibu
Business Solutions

Save $139 on This VPN Unlimited Subscription

Rated 4.6/5 stars on the app store, this VPN solution works with all of your devices.

By Entrepreneur Store