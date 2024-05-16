📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

An Ohio Pub Is Going Viral for Its 'No Exceptions' Door Policy — Here's Why Only people of a certain age can grab a drink on a Friday or Saturday night at Donerick's Pub in Ohio.

By Emily Rella

You have to be 21 years of age to drink alcohol in the U.S. legally, but if you're looking to pop into a certain bar in Ohio, you might have to wait another nine years.

Donerick's Pub Groveport, located just outside of Columbus, Ohio, is going viral after posting a notice to its official Facebook page that declares Friday and Saturday nights are for patrons aged 30 and older only.

"Starting this weekend," the post reads. "No exceptions!!!"

There's also a cash-only cover fee of $5 from 10 p.m. to midnight and then $10 from midnight to 1:15 a.m.

The bar's official Facebook account revealed in the post's comment section that the reason for the new restrictions was "safety purposes." The decision came just days after a video was posted to Instagram showing a three brawl outside the bar.

"The amount of clientele we've gained on the weekends has made us have to make adjustments for safety purposes," the comment read. "Keeping our customers safe is our top priority!"

The post, which has garnered over 739 shares and 301 reactions, is getting mixed responses from customers and bar hopefuls.

"I understand an age restriction, but charging a cover in addition to the raised age criteria without any kind of live entertainment is absurd," one person wrote.

"It's crazy how much it's changed over the past year," another rebutted. "30+ is definitely going in the right direction!"

Donerick's Pub Groveport didn't immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

