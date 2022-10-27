A fun, fall day at Missouri's Silver Dollar City became a nightmare on Wednesday when six guests and one employee were sent to the hospital after a train crash.

The theme park's signature Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train, an attraction that takes guests through a "leisurely" 20-minute tour of the Ozark countryside, detailed off of the tracks, according to a statement from the park.

Images and videos taken at the scene show several passenger cars toppled over.

Here's the video of the train derailment at Silver Dollar City today, courtesy Gary Eldridge. Still working to learn more about the 7 injuries. All the info we have is here... https://t.co/wHsmEAxvaA pic.twitter.com/eeP2QYztab — Darby Bybee (@4029Darby) October 27, 2022

SILVER DOLLAR CITY INCIDENT: Here's video from a passenger of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line. She tells me the car she was in was the first to tip over. We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/COfz0noSUG — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 27, 2022

My parents were on the last car that didn't tip - helped others climb out. pic.twitter.com/lTdHaJGruD — Ben Zachary (@BZachCPA) October 27, 2022

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Stone County's Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Martin confirmed the train was near-full at the time of the incident, per Ozark First.

The passengers injured in the accident were transported by ambulance to the hospital, but Martin confirmed no life-threatening injuries were sustained, the outlet reported.

An unnamed passenger who was allegedly on the train at the time of the incident told the outlet that guests had to smash windows to climb out to safety.