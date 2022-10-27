Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Train Wreck at Missouri's Silver Dollar City Amusement Park Leaves 7 Hospitalized

By

A fun, fall day at Missouri's Silver Dollar City amusement park became a nightmare on Wednesday when six guests and one employee were sent to the hospital after a train crash.

The theme park's signature Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train, an attraction that takes guests through a "leisurely" 20-minute tour of the Ozark countryside, detailed off of the tracks, according to a statement from the park.

Images and videos taken at the scene show several passenger cars toppled over.

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Stone County's Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Martin confirmed the train was near-full at the time of the incident, per Ozark First.

The passengers injured in the accident were transported by ambulance to the hospital, but Martin confirmed no life-threatening injuries were sustained, the outlet reported.

An unnamed passenger who was allegedly on the train at the time of the incident told the outlet that guests had to smash windows to climb out to safety.

