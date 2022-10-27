Train Wreck at Missouri's Silver Dollar City Amusement Park Leaves 7 Hospitalized
Images and videos taken on the scene show several passenger cars toppled over.
A fun, fall day at Missouri's Silver Dollar City amusement park became a nightmare on Wednesday when six guests and one employee were sent to the hospital after a train crash.
The theme park's signature Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train, an attraction that takes guests through a "leisurely" 20-minute tour of the Ozark countryside, detailed off of the tracks, according to a statement from the park.
October 27, 2022
Images and videos taken at the scene show several passenger cars toppled over.
Here's the video of the train derailment at Silver Dollar City today, courtesy Gary Eldridge. Still working to learn more about the 7 injuries. All the info we have is here... https://t.co/wHsmEAxvaA pic.twitter.com/eeP2QYztab— Darby Bybee (@4029Darby) October 27, 2022
SILVER DOLLAR CITY INCIDENT: Here's video from a passenger of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line. She tells me the car she was in was the first to tip over. We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/COfz0noSUG— Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 27, 2022
My parents were on the last car that didn't tip - helped others climb out. pic.twitter.com/lTdHaJGruD— Ben Zachary (@BZachCPA) October 27, 2022
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.
Stone County's Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Martin confirmed the train was near-full at the time of the incident, per Ozark First.
The passengers injured in the accident were transported by ambulance to the hospital, but Martin confirmed no life-threatening injuries were sustained, the outlet reported.
An unnamed passenger who was allegedly on the train at the time of the incident told the outlet that guests had to smash windows to climb out to safety.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Venus Williams' Approach to Success Goes Against Everything You've Been Told: 'You Don't Have to Go All-In.'
-
How to Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth
-
Popular Astrologer Under Fire for Working With Crypto Lender Celsius Network
-
Here's Why So Many Companies Are Losing Employees Shortly After Onboarding
-
How Success Happened for Emilia Fazzalari, Co-Founder and CEO of Cincoro Tequila
-
The Time Has Never Been Better for Women to Get Into Franchising
-
I Created a College Atmosphere at My Company. Here Are 3 Ways It Increased Employee Retention.