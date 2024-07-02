Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

NFL 'Sunday Ticket' Is Headed to Bars, Restaurants and Casinos on a New Streaming Platform A new deal opens the door for commercial establishments to stream out-of-market games this season.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • "Sunday Ticket" NFL games will be headed to bars and restaurants through a new platform this fall.
  • The move comes as more streaming services look to get into live sports.
  • Amazon's Prime Video acquired the rights to the league's "Thursday Night Football" in 2021, and this past May, Netflix bought the rights for the Christmas Day games.
Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NFL fans just scored another way to stream their favorite NFL games outside of their living rooms.

EverPass Media announced this week that it acquired UPshow, a streaming platform that allows public establishments, including bars and restaurant chains, to show "Sunday Ticket" NFL games, previously only available through a DirecTV satellite subscription.

Related: Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Selling $2 Million Ticket Packages Ahead of Netflix Fight

"More content is moving to streaming. Regardless of the streaming economics, it's become pretty clear that live sports is an important piece of that," EverPass CEO Alex Kaplan said, per CNBC. "We're going to think about how to deliver a product and service to our customers that's becoming increasingly more challenging for them to sort of aggregate in a meaningful way."

YouTubeTV bought the residential rights to "Sunday Ticket" for $2 billion a year in a seven-year deal struck at the end of 2022. Before this, DirecTV had been the owner and exclusive distributor of the package since 1994.

The move comes as more streaming platforms look to get into the live sports business, especially the NFL.

In March 2021, Amazon's Prime Video acquired exclusive streaming nights for the league's "Thursday Night Football" for $1 billion a year starting with the 2023-2024 NFL season through 2033.

This marked the first time a streaming platform bought exclusive rights to an NFL package.

Related: Netflix Is the New Home for Christmas Day NFL Games

In May, Netflix announced that it would have streaming rights for the first time for the NFL's Christmas Day 2024 games — the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans.

Financial details of the EverPass and UPShow deal were not disclosed.

Last week, a jury found the NFL guilty of breaking antitrust laws for the "Sunday Ticket" program.

The damages were set at around $4.8 billion. The NFL is appealing.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

SEO Writing 101 — How to Create Content That Ranks

Discover how to master keyword selection, content structure and on-page SEO to rank better on Google.

By Nick Zviadadze
Franchise

Illuminate Your Future With a Wonderly Lights Franchise!

Wonderly Lights takes pride in making its customers special moments bright, memorable, and awe-inspiring by delivering fully custom and done-for-you lighting solutions.

By Matthew Goldstein
Business Solutions

Improve Programming with Visual Studio and a Learn to Code Bundle for $56

Featuring Microsoft Visual Studio and coding courses, this bundle can benefit teams in many ways.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Salesforce Shareholders Say No to CEO Marc Benioff's Nearly $40 Million Pay Package

Salesforce covered Benioff's personal security costs last fiscal year.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

The Way People Sell Online is Fundamentally Flawed — Here's What to Do Instead

Live launching and traditional evergreen strategies are outdated marketing tactics. Here's how to build an evergreen funnel that actually converts.

By Nicki Krawczyk
Business News

This Country Just Implemented a 6-Day Workweek for Employees

Employees can choose to work the eight hours in a weekend shift or divvy up the time by adding two hours to their regular weekday shifts.

By Emily Rella