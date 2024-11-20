Get All Access for $5/mo

'Jaw-Dropping Performance in 2024,' Says a Senior Analyst as Nvidia Reports Earnings Nvidia reported its highly-anticipated third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia posted its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday after market close.
  • The company’s overall revenue and data center revenue beat expectations.
  • Bloomberg data anticipates up to a $300 billion swing in Nvidia’s market value, or an 8% move, following earnings on Thursday.

Nvidia, the world's biggest company with a $3.5 trillion market capitalization, reported its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday after market close.

Lukman Otunuga, senior market analyst at online trading broker FXTM, told Entrepreneur before the earnings release that "with Nvidia's jaw-dropping performance in 2024, expectations are sky-high."

"The earnings could either propel the stock to fresh all-time highs or pull it below key support levels, depending on the guidance shared," Otunuga remarked in an emailed statement.

Nvidia's overall revenue was $35.1 billion, above estimates of $33.2 billion, and the AI chipmaker's data center revenue was $30.8 billion, also above the expected $29.1 billion.

Melissa Otto, head of technology, media, and telecommunications research at S&P Global Visible Alpha, told Bloomberg ahead of the earnings that the number for Nvidia to "meet or beat" was $29 billion for data center revenue; Nvidia beat the forecast on Wednesday.

Nvidia announced that it will start shipping out its new AI chip Blackwell in the fourth quarter and that demand is expected to exceed supply for several quarters. The company forecasted its fourth-quarter revenue at $37.5 billion.

Bloomberg data predicts a close to $300 billion swing in Nvidia's market value on Thursday, or an 8% move in either direction.

The critical matter for Nvidia is its new Blackwell chip, which CEO Jensen Huang has said encountered "insane demand."

Though the chip has recently faced reports of overheating, Otto states that Blackwell is expected to bring in $63 billion in revenue for the company next year, a 10% increase from forecasts given just last week.

"Clearly sentiment is improving around Blackwell," Otto said.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

